Myrto Uzuni's late heroics ensure victory for Austin FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Myrto Uzuni 's last-gasp goal made for an exhilarating end to Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, as Austin FC secured a 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC .

The goal earned the Albanian international Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 35.

With the game heading towards a draw, the 30-year-old Designated Player got on the end of a headed cross from CJ Fodrey and finished off a 96th-minute chance to secure all three points in front of the home support at Q2 Stadium.

The win helped Austin rise to sixth in the West (44 points; 12W-10D-8L). The Verde have quietly snuck up the conference standings, now trailing fifth-place Seattle by just a single point.

It was Uzuni's third goal in his last four MLS appearances, and it kept the good times rolling for Austin, who beat Minnesota United on Wednesday to qualify for the US Open Cup final on Oct. 1 vs. Nashville SC.

"Throughout the season we’ve tried to build that belief,” head coach Nico Éstevez said of his team's late efforts. "Late in the game, it’s difficult, and we can take advantage of those moments.”