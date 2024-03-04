Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Leg 2 is set for March 13 at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the FC Cincinnati -CF Monterrey series. The quarterfinals will be played in early April.

Whatever lineup head coach Gary Smith settles on, last summer's Leagues Cup heartbreak offers another motivation. Nashville weren't the same after that defeat to Inter Miami, limping into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs before losing a Round One series vs. Orlando City SC .

But now the level of opponent rises considerably, and they'll need more than Walker Zimmerman & Co. grinding out draws. That opens the door for sparkplugs Tyler Boyd and Jacob Shaffelburg , or even rookie striker Forster Ajago (not available for MLS games due to international roster slots) after his breakout match in Leg 2 vs. Moca.

Brace yourselves! 😱 These are the #ConcaChampions Round of 1️⃣6️⃣ matches Who will be crowned? pic.twitter.com/OlI15qufEA

Round One: Bye

Inter Miami are coming off a 5-0 rout of in-state rival Orlando City, wherein Lionel Messi (2g/0a) and Luis Suárez (2g/2a) were dominant. The legendary forwards carried the young season's most comprehensive performance to date, reinforcing Inter Miami's superteam-esque potential when all firing on all cylinders.

Now, as the Herons make their CCC debut, they'll look to maintain top-dog status over Nashville. The Herons memorably won last summer's Leagues Cup as part of Messi's storybook-style arrival to MLS, with the GOAT's golazo and Drake Callender's penalty-kick heroics the deciding factors at GEODIS Park.