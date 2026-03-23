Nashville SC: Sam Surridge named Player of the Matchday

Sam Surridge kept his red-hot start to the season going on Saturday, guiding Nashville SC to the top of the Eastern Conference and earning MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 5.

In his last 25 regular-season games, Surridge has scored 25 times for Nashville.

It was the English striker's fourth hat trick in his 75th career regular-season game, which is tied for the third-most in league history during that span.

Surridge scored a hat trick in Nashville’s 5-0 home win over Orlando City , which gave him the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with seven goals and three multi-goal games in four MLS matches.

⏩ Best start in Club history (6W, 3D) 🔝 No. 1 in the Eastern Conference ⚔️️Outscoring opponents 21-3 in all comps WE ARE ROLLING IN 2026 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IQOQjtrjg

This is the second time Surridge has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, after previously earning the award for his performance on Matchday 10 of 2025.

He joins Hany Mukhtar (eight times) as the only players in Nashville history to earn multiple MLS Player of the Matchday honors.

Surridge and Nashville return to action following the FIFA international window when they visit Chicago Fire FC on April 4 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).