Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named Player of the Matchday

Mukhtar recorded his third career MLS hat trick in the Eastern Conference showdown at GEODIS Park, scoring twice from the penalty spot and once from open play. Now, the German native’s 11 goal contributions (six goals, five assists) are tied for the most in MLS this season.

Nashville SC ’s star attacker has been named Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS season, powered by a hat-trick performance in Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Chicago Fire FC .

In his last six matches, Mukhtar has scored six goals and added three assists, helping Nashville to a 3W-1L-2D record. Of Nashville’s 66 goals in the past two seasons, Mukhtar has either scored or assisted on 45 of those (68.2%), which is the highest percentage in MLS. Mukhtar has 49 regular-season goals for his career, sitting one score shy of becoming the first player in club history to score 50 times.

Since the start of 2021, Mukhtar has won the Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire award six times, which is double the number of any other player in the league – and he now has seven overall in his career. Mukhtar’s seven such honors are tied for the second-most by an active player, trailing only LAFC’s Carlos Vela (nine).

Nashville, looking to make it three straight wins, will visit D.C. United Saturday evening for a Matchday 12 encounter (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).