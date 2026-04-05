Sweet relief! Columbus Crew finally break through with first win

It took six matches and an international break, but the Columbus Crew finally have their first victory of the year.

“I was quite positive about what we have done during the international break, but you don’t know what that leads into during a game,” shared Rydström after the match. “I think we added things in the way we want to play.”

First-year head coach Henrik Rydström and his players got it done away from home at a difficult Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a win that brought much-needed points to a team that finished seventh in the Eastern Conference in 2025.

Rydström took over for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French manager accepted a job with Celtic of the Scottish Premiership following three years with the Crew, which included MLS Cup and Leagues Cup titles. He will now look to continue shaping the squad in his image after this victory.

“We gave ourselves the possibility. We felt that we really deserved it because we fought in a good way, and yeah, it is about winning," he said. "It is an amazing feeling.”

Abou Ali shines

To earn all three points, a full 90-minute shift was needed from Abou Ali. He secured the win not only with a beautiful header in the 48th minute, but also with an incredible golazo after a turn and shot from outside the 18-yard box, capping his brace on the night.

“It was a bit of a relief when I scored the second, that put us up 2-0. It gives you more confidence,” said Abou Ali.

The forward was likely the brightest part of what has been a slow start for the Crew in 2026. Abou Ali now has 5g/1a in MLS play.

However, tonight’s brace has a deeper meaning, not just for him, but for his squad.