Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Charlotte FC host Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC in a battle for first place during Matchday 7's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
Record
- 3rd in Eastern Conference
- 11 points, 3W-1L-2D
What to know
Charlotte have found their form after a slow start, going undefeated in four straight home games.
That includes a 6-1 dismantling of Red Bull New York before the March international break, followed by a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union last weekend. Star Designated Player Wilfried Zaha scored in both matches, highlighted by the game-winning goal against Philly.
However, Zaha is suspended for Saturday due to yellow card accumulation.
Can Charlotte close out their five-game home stand with another win despite missing their marquee man?
Who to watch
- Pep Biel: After producing a team-best 22 goal contributions (10g/12a) last season, the Spaniard remains Charlotte's most dangerous attacking threat with 4g/2a in 2026.
- Idan Toklomati: Charlotte's top scorer last year has 2g/1a this season, all in the previous four games.
- Tim Ream: The veteran center back is eyeing a spot on the USMNT's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
- Kristijan Kahlina: The 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has made an MLS-best 32 saves this season.
- Ashley Westwood: The former Premier League midfielder wears the captain's armband for Charlotte. He recently reached 100 regular-season appearances for the club.
Predicted XI
Who will fill in for Zaha? Fellow DP winger Liel Abada appears the most likely candidate. The Israeli international is looking for his first goal of 2026.
Record
- 1st in Eastern Conference
- 13 points, 4W-1L-1D
What to know
Nashville have turned heads in 2026, setting the tone in the Eastern Conference behind their DP trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza.
Espinoza arrived over the winter via free agency. The Argentine playmaker has produced 2g/3a in league play and scored the series-clinching goal in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 upset of Lionel Messi & Inter Miami CF.
Meanwhile, Surridge has scored seven goals and co-leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race alongside FC Dallas striker Petar Musa. Mukhtar, who has scored 15+ goals in four of the past five seasons, has 2g/1a thus far.
Nashville are looking to bounce back from their first league loss of the year last weekend, a 1-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC. They're also juggling a CCC quarterfinal series with Club América, and settled for a 0-0 draw Tuesday evening in Leg 1.
Who to watch
- Hany Mukhtar: The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and four-time MLS All-Star is approaching 100 goals (all competitions) for Nashville. He's currently on 96 career tallies.
- Sam Surridge: Last season's Golden Boot runner-up has a league-high seven goals through five matches. He was named the MLS Player of the Month for February and March.
- Cristian Espinoza: After starring for the San Jose Earthquakes, Espinoza has helped the 2025 US Open Cup champions find another level.
- Patrick Yazbek: The Australian international has emerged as a key piece of Nashville's midfield. His sights are on featuring at this summer's World Cup.
- Maxwell Woledzi: Acquired in the offseason from Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK, Woledzi has been a near-seamless replacement for club legend Walker Zimmerman. He's helped Nashville concede an Eastern Conference-low three goals.
Predicted XI
Will head coach B.J. Callaghan rotate his squad amid their CCC quarterfinal series? Nashville have Leg 2 in Mexico City next Tuesday.
Charlotte have turned Bank of America Stadium into a fortress under head coach Dean Smith, going 25W-6L-7D at home (regular season) under the Englishman. The Crown feed off their fan support, likely giving them an extra boost as Nashville have one eye on Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup series vs. LIGA MX powerhouse Club América.