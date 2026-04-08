Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Charlotte FC host Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC in a battle for first place during Matchday 7's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

Who will fill in for Zaha? Fellow DP winger Liel Abada appears the most likely candidate. The Israeli international is looking for his first goal of 2026.

Can Charlotte close out their five-game home stand with another win despite missing their marquee man?

However, Zaha is suspended for Saturday due to yellow card accumulation.

Charlotte have found their form after a slow start, going undefeated in four straight home games.

Record

1st in Eastern Conference

13 points, 4W-1L-1D

What to know

Nashville have turned heads in 2026, setting the tone in the Eastern Conference behind their DP trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza.

Espinoza arrived over the winter via free agency. The Argentine playmaker has produced 2g/3a in league play and scored the series-clinching goal in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 upset of Lionel Messi & Inter Miami CF.

Meanwhile, Surridge has scored seven goals and co-leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race alongside FC Dallas striker Petar Musa. Mukhtar, who has scored 15+ goals in four of the past five seasons, has 2g/1a thus far.

Nashville are looking to bounce back from their first league loss of the year last weekend, a 1-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC. They're also juggling a CCC quarterfinal series with Club América, and settled for a 0-0 draw Tuesday evening in Leg 1.

Who to watch

Hany Mukhtar: The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and four-time MLS All-Star is approaching 100 goals (all competitions) for Nashville. He's currently on 96 career tallies.

The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and four-time MLS All-Star is approaching 100 goals (all competitions) for Nashville. He's currently on 96 career tallies. Sam Surridge: Last season's Golden Boot runner-up has a league-high seven goals through five matches. He was named the MLS Player of the Month for February and March.

Last season's Golden Boot runner-up has a league-high seven goals through five matches. He was named the MLS Player of the Month for February and March. Cristian Espinoza: After starring for the San Jose Earthquakes, Espinoza has helped the 2025 US Open Cup champions find another level.

After starring for the San Jose Earthquakes, Espinoza has helped the 2025 US Open Cup champions find another level. Patrick Yazbek: The Australian international has emerged as a key piece of Nashville's midfield. His sights are on featuring at this summer's World Cup.

The Australian international has emerged as a key piece of Nashville's midfield. His sights are on featuring at this summer's World Cup. Maxwell Woledzi: Acquired in the offseason from Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK, Woledzi has been a near-seamless replacement for club legend Walker Zimmerman. He's helped Nashville concede an Eastern Conference-low three goals.

Predicted XI