As much as Nashville SC have gotten right since entering MLS in 2020, their striker corps has seen more ins and outs than a honky-tonk bar on a typical Friday night on Broadway.

“He said you can get loads of chances, and I've just got to finish them off now.”

“All the lads, you can see they all work hard for him, all work hard for the club, they all buy into that and I think he knows I'm going to fit the mold of that,” said Surridge of Smith. “He knows I'm going to complement the team well. Yeah, he just sold it like he really wants me and I think that was part of it, coming here – he really wanted me, the club wanted me.

NSC view Surridge as a powerful target man who can play with his back to goal as well as race into space behind opposing defenses, and the AFC Bournemouth academy product emphasized his willingness to put in a shift as he joins their blue-collar squad. He should also benefit from head coach Gary Smith being a countryman.

“Someone with the profile of Sam, the role he plays, the expected impact he can have in our group, really, it’s an exciting opportunity for our whole club to think about what this means going forward,” Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs told reporters.

The Coyotes are hoping that long-running search is over with the acquisition of new Designated Player Sam Surridge , the 24-year-old Englishman unveiled at GEODIS Park just before their Leagues Cup match vs. Toluca Thursday night.

Aké Loba, Jhonder Cádiz, Daniel Rios, CJ Sapong and Dominique Badji are among those to audition for the starting No. 9 job, none quite fitting the bill despite escalating financial outlays, even with reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar routinely weaving magic as NSC’s playmaker extraordinaire.

Sitting fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with Mukhtar topping the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13g/8a heading into the Leagues Cup pause, NSC have big ambitions for the season’s home stretch. Limited productivity from the spearhead of their attack has been a drag on those hopes up to this point, so the expectation is the new arrival can multiply the damage Mukhtar has been inflicting on MLS back lines.

“The idea of not only having somebody who’s a target player or striker or a goalscorer, it was trying to look and see what attributes best fit with Hany,” said Jacobs.

“We talk about cohesion a lot and the idea of having someone with good link-up play, for us, I think looking for a center forward who can not only play as a target, you can play into him and get it back, but also he can play on the back shoulder, he can run in behind. So much we do is in transition, scoring off the break. I think Sam’s kind of tailor-made his game for how our team plays.”

Surridge understands that aspect of the assignment.