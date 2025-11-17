Nashville SC roster update: Zimmerman out of contract, Willis option declined

Nashville SC 's Walker Zimmerman era has seemingly ended, as the veteran center back is out of contract and will explore free agency.

Zimmerman helped lead Nashville since their 2020 expansion season, arriving in a blockbuster trade from LAFC. The five-time MLS Best XI honoree, four-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Defender of the Year featured in 172 matches (all competitions), the fifth-most in club history.

The USMNT defender's departure would open a Designated Player roster spot. Nashville's remaining two DPs are forwards Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who combined for 40 goals and 17 assists during the 2025 regular season.

Nashville have declined their contract option for goalkeeper Joe Willis, another foundational piece for the club's first half-dozen MLS seasons. The 37-year-old made 205 appearances (all competitions), the third-most in club history.

Veteran midfielders Bryan Acosta and Gastón Brugman also had their contract options declined following one season apiece in Nashville. Brugman joined in a preseason trade with the LA Galaxy after being named MLS Cup 2024 MVP presented by Audi.

Nashville's decisions follow their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan. They won the club's first-ever trophy (US Open Cup) and tied their single-season points record (54) before falling to Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised (4)

Dan Lovitz (D)

Alex Muyl (M)

Woobens Pacius (F)

Xavier Valdez (GK)

Contract options declined (7)

Bryan Acosta (M)

Gastón Brugman (M)

Maximus Ekk (F)

Julian Gaines (D)

Wyatt Meyer (D)

Tate Schmitt (D)

Joe Willis (GK)

Out of contract (2)