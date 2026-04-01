MVP Power Rankings: Nashville SC's Sam Surridge off to hot start

It's that time of year again!
Five games in is too early to make snap judgments about teams, coaches, players, etc. But it's not too early to start assessing the Landon Donovan MLS MVP field and recognizing the ballers who have enjoyed a hot start to the season.
Can any of these guys below keep it up for the entire season and take the trophy back from Lionel Messi? I don't yet have the Inter Miami superstar in my top five. We haven't seen him at his best level yet, and he somehow still has four goals in the league. Watch out for the three-peat!
Honorable mention
Before diving in, honorable mentions must go to Guilherme (4g/3a), who has burst onto the scene with Houston Dynamo FC early on in his MLS career. San Diego FC's duo of Anders Dreyer (3g/3a) and Marcus Ingvartsen (4g/2a) must be given their plaudits as well.
It's rare to see a goalkeeper or defender on this list, but Lloris deserves to be here after five straight clean sheets to start the season.
Lloris has been on fire in net, making unbelievable saves to break the record for longest shutout streak to start an MLS season. Ryan Porteous has been flawless in the back for LAFC and could easily be in these MVP rankings as well.
After Berhalter's breakout year in 2025, I was paying close attention to see how he would start 2026. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout has kept his foot on the gas and leveled up.
With 2g/4a to start the year, the USMNT center midfielder has been bossing games again for one of the best teams in MLS.
There's a debate lately about who is the best out-and-out No. 9 in MLS. Petar Musa has my vote. He offers hold-up play, brings his teammates into the attack, can battle with physical center backs, and has a soft first touch.
Musa has everything, and he could even start for Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. With six goals in five games for FC Dallas, Musa has been among the most consistent players in MLS this season.
I am increasingly impressed by Fernández Mercau every week.
The Argentine is New York City FC's most important and versatile player, and has had to deputize as a false 9 with Alonso Martínez out injured. He isn't just surviving; he is thriving.
Fernández Mercau's five goals in five games have kept NYCFC near the top of the table. Not only is he efficient in the final third, but he's an entertaining player who can beat anyone off the dribble and score in different ways.
Another player who scorched through 2025, Surridge has picked up where he left off with seven goals in only four games played!
Surridge is the focal point of a very potent Nashville SC attack that features Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza. He missed one game this season due to illness, and Nashville looked lost without their English striker.
If Surridge can keep it up all season and challenge for the Golden Boot presented by Audi, he will remain in the MVP conversation.