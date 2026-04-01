MVP Power Rankings: Nashville SC's Sam Surridge off to hot start

Five games in is too early to make snap judgments about teams, coaches, players, etc. But it's not too early to start assessing the Landon Donovan MLS MVP field and recognizing the ballers who have enjoyed a hot start to the season.

Can any of these guys below keep it up for the entire season and take the trophy back from Lionel Messi? I don't yet have the Inter Miami superstar in my top five. We haven't seen him at his best level yet, and he somehow still has four goals in the league. Watch out for the three-peat!