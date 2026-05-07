MVP Power Rankings: Hugo Cuypers challenges Sam Surridge for top spot

We're just about one-third through the 2026 regular season, which is the perfect time for another Landon Donovan MLS MVP Power Rankings update.
There hasn't been a standout or clear MVP frontrunner, though a handful of players have been shining.
I expect this list to change a lot before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, and clear candidates will begin to separate themselves after the tournament.
Honorable mentions
First, let's mention some notables who just missed the cut.
- Someone from the San Jose Earthquakes deserves to be here after their wonderful start to the season. If they keep this up and stay in the Supporters' Shield race, I expect it to be Timo Werner or Niko Tsakiris.
- Hugo Lloris has been the best goalkeeper in MLS, posting eight clean sheets in 10 matches for LAFC. He's playing at an absurd level so far.
- Rafael Navarro has been excellent for the Colorado Rapids as the outlet to build from the back, then starting and finishing plays in the final third.
- Hany Mukhtar is back to his best as Nashville SC have evolved into one of the best teams in MLS.
The back-to-back reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP returns to the top five.
Messi started the season slowly (by his standards), but he's starting to pick it up as of late. He's now up to 10 goal contributions (8g/2a) in MLS play.
Inter Miami have struggled recently, and have yet to win at Nu Stadium, but Messi's form is a big reason why they're still third in the Eastern Conference.
In April's edition of MVP Power Rankings, I mentioned that Musa has my vote for best out-and-out No. 9 in MLS. One month later, I'm sticking with that take.
Week in and week out, he shows his value for FC Dallas.
Not only is Musa tied atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 10 goals, but his consistent success has helped him claim a place in the Croatian national team. He looks set to feature at the World Cup this summer.
For my money, Berhalter is the most influential midfielder in MLS.
The Vancouver Whitecaps star is tied for second in the league with seven assists, to go along with three goals. He's commanded the midfield brilliantly, and his set-piece delivery is second to none.
The USMNT midfielder is playing at the highest level of his career, and he's in contention for a spot on head coach Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup roster on home soil.
I've already spoken about Musa, who I believe is the most lethal striker in MLS. But Cuypers also has a shout for that title.
The Belgian No. 9 has had an absolutely ridiculous start to the season. After only playing seven games for Chicago, Cuypers has scored a joint-league-high 10 goals.
He's scored in every MLS match he's played this season and has three straight braces in his last three league games.
Surridge keeps his place atop my MVP Power Rankings.
Despite missing time due to injury and illness, Nashville's star striker is still firmly in the Golden Boot race. He's scored nine goals, one off the league lead, after only starting four MLS matches and playing 440 minutes.
His efficiency is off the charts, and he's a huge reason why Nashville lead the Eastern Conference.