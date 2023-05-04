Cristian Espinoza's MVP form puts spotlight on resurgent San Jose Earthquakes

The score level at one-all, Cristian Espinoza dashed down the right wing onto a pass that put him near the penalty area. He took one touch to get into the box, then floated a ball toward the back post where San Jose Earthquakes teammate Jeremy Ebobisse headed it in.

Espinoza will get a warm reception this weekend when the Quakes host reigning champions LAFC Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), hoping to show a crowd expected to surpass 40,000 that this a team ready to compete with the league’s best.

“I’m a person who firmly believes that work and effort always ends up paying off. I think right now, after such a long time and so much work, things are coming together for me.”

“When you’re doing things well and trying to have consistency with your level of play, recognition is always nice,” Espinoza said. “If the recognition comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, I’ve got to keep working like I always have.

More eyeballs won’t change what Espinoza tries to do on the field, he said. At the same time, he admits it’s nice to win awards as he seeks the ultimate goal of winning team trophies.

The Argentine is on pace for an individual-best campaign, needing just one goal to match the seven he scored in 2022. He also had 14 assists last year, but with the Quakes unable to get out of the Western Conference basement, much of Espinoza’s body of work went unnoticed on the national stage. Now that San Jose are sitting squarely in an Audi MLS Cup Playoff position through 10 matches, the league is starting to take note.

It was just another of Espinoza’s league-leading 26 key passes this season, which, combined with five goals in April, helped push him to Major League Soccer's Player of the Month award .

The long journey to a NoCal home

Despite a few frustrating years in terms of results in San Jose, success isn’t foreign to the 28-year-old, now in his fifth MLS season.

Espinoza started his career by turning pro at Club Atlético Huracán, the Buenos Aires club where he developed as a youth player. He helped Huracán secure promotion, win the Copa Argentina and make the Copa Sudamericana final. He also had five assists for Argentina’s winning 2015 U-20 South American championship squad and played at the U-20 World Cup later that year.

Those standout showings earned Espinoza a move to LaLiga side Villarreal, but he never played for the Yellow Submarine, immediately going on loan to a pair of other clubs in Spain before ending up back in Argentina with Boca Juniors. Even there, he struggled to find the same rhythm he’d had with his childhood club.

When he got a call from incoming San Jose manager Matías Almeyda before the 2019 season, it was an opportunity he felt he had to take.

“I was coming off two-and-a-half challenging years when it came to my game rhythm. It was an easy decision, and I was excited to come here and be able to have the consistency I was looking for,” Espinoza said. “I think as time has passed I’ve been able to find that consistency and much more.”

Much more, indeed. Since making the choice in 2019 to link up with Almeyda – now coaching AEK Athens in the Greek Super League – Espinoza has put himself in the Quakes’ record books. Last Saturday’s assist for Ebobisse in San Jose’s 2-2 draw at Austin FC was the 47th in his San Jose career, moving him into a tie for second place on the team’s all-time charts, just three helpers behind longtime leader Shea Salinas.

That type of consistency helps Espinoza and his family know that, after bouncing around from Buenos Aires to Spain and back, San Jose is where they belong.

“I feel very comfortable and feel at home,” he said. “From the first day I got here, the fans and the people that work at the club accepted me with a lot of love. I’m really thankful for that. I think what makes San Jose special is that my kids were born here, so no matter what happens in the future San Jose will always be in my heart.