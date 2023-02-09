Mukhtar & Zimmerman make clear: Playoffs aren't enough for Nashville SC in 2023

The more things change, the more they stay the same for Nashville SC , who have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every year since joining the league in 2020 despite facing drastically different circumstances each time.

GEODIS Park, the “new stadium” in question, opened May 1 last year, just over two months after the regular season kicked off. That forced Nashville to play their first eight games on the road, posting a surprisingly solid 1.38 points per game over that stretch but not quite continuing their home dominance of years past once Music City matchdays filled the calendar.

“This feels like the freshest start that we've had in terms of a normal year, where it's expansion team is over and done with, COVID over and done with, the hype of the new stadium over and done with,” Zimmerman told MLSsoccer.com at the league’s Media Marketing Day in January. “And now we're here kind of on a fresh foot with everyone else. There's no excuses, and I like that for us.”

But for US men’s national team center back Walker Zimmerman , 2023 can be Nashville’s most stable year yet, a chance to improve upon postseason exits of past campaigns.

“We had so many away games in the beginning before we came home, so now will be a regular season where you have a home game, [then an] away game. So, yeah, now there are big opportunities for us,” said the German No. 10, who signed a long-term Designated Player extension last spring.

More possession needed

Ironically, the qualities that have sustained Nashville’s consistency from 2020-22 under manager Gary Smith are the same qualities that may be holding them back from competing for more trophies – that is, a winning formula that’s built around a Zimmerman-led defense and Mukhtar-fueled counter attacks and set pieces.

While Zimmerman expects the overall approach to remain largely similar in 2023, he’s adamant that wrinkles must be added for Nashville to reach a higher level as they return to the Eastern Conference.

“I think that's the identity we have with our player pool, but also with our coaching staff and how we want to set up,” said Zimmerman of Smith’s tried-and-true system. “So we will always be very secure and sound defensively. But I do think that we're going to have to tweak and evolve moving forward, maybe more ball possession, figuring out better ways to create higher-quality chances that aren't just on the counterattack or off set pieces.”

Mukhtar, who directly contributed to 65.4% of Nashville’s goals in 2022, agrees: “You see that in the Champions League and the World Cup. Like the top teams, they control periods, long time periods, like 15, 20 minutes in the game with the ball, even though it's 0-0, but they control the game. And when we come to that stage, then I think we can be a very good contender for winning silverware.”

The search for Mukhtar’s wingmen

Nashville could be forgiven for building around Zimmerman and Mukhtar. Over the last three years, they’ve combined to earn five MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire nods and a collection of individual awards. Mukhtar’s 2022 accolades came after Zimmerman won back-to-back MLS Defender of the Year awards in 2020-21.

Still, both stars feel the club needs a wider cast of players to produce, particularly in the final third.