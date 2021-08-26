"Much more united on and off the pitch": Inter Miami on upswing ahead of Orlando derby clash

“We’re much better as a team now, much more united on and off the pitch, and it shows...We’re taking it step by step," defender Leandro González Pírez said ahead of Friday's match. "The idea is to try to keep growing and setting short-term goals that we can meet so the team continues to improve."

Heading into Friday's critical derby against Orlando City SC as part of Heineken Rivalry Week , Phil Neville's men are 3W-1L-1D over their last five matches — with that one draw coming in a 1-1 road result against Orlando at Exploria Stadium on August 4. While there's still plenty of work to be done to get above the playoff line, the recent results mark a shift in form and have given hope that a season that once looked lost is indeed salvageable.

Inter Miami CF 's struggles in 2021 have been well-documented, but over the course of recent weeks, the second-year MLS side have been showing signs of life, slowly but surely clawing their way within striking distance of an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

With the match carrying the obvious rivalry implications, a positive result could serve as a further springboard to show that Miami have turned a corner. Neville said that he's fully confident his team will be able to do that, in part due to his team's performance in that aforementioned draw in Orlando which saw his team take a point in the hostile confines of Exploria.

“Probably the most vivid recollection is the supporters that we had at the game last time, how much it means to them," said Neville. "So, we want to put on a show for them. We want to show them the fight, the spirit of togetherness that we show, and I want the same type of performance in what we did in Orlando, I thought we were outstanding. And if we do that, then we'll have a great chance of getting a good result and points on Friday."