Player of the Week

Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro named Week 21 MLS Player of the Week

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After recording a brace that fueled his team's 3-1 victory over Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has been named Player of the Week for Week 21 of the 2021 MLS season.

The 27-year-old was the catalyst behind Miami's victory, striking for goals in the 15th and 48th minutes as his club continued their ascent back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Both goals were head-turners, starting with the opener, which saw Pizarro cross up Toronto defender Luke Singh before coolly slotting home the finish.

Advertising

After teammate Robbie Robinson doubled the advantage with a 35th-minute goal, Pizarro effectively put the contest to bed with his second tally shortly after the second-half kickoff. It was an even better finish than the first one, as he collected a long ball behind the Toronto backline and lofted a gorgeous chip over Quentin Westberg to make it 3-0.

Toronto pulled one back through a Kieran Gibbs own goal in the 62nd minute, but Inter Miami held on for three points. It continued a resurgent stretch from Phil Neville's team, which has now won four of six matches to pull within five points of the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday, Pizarro was also named as an addition to the 2021 MLS All-Star Team.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week Inter Miami CF Rodolfo Pizarro

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz wins second-straight MLS Player of the Week
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz named Week 19 MLS Player of the Week
Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS All-Star 'keeper Matt Turner talks Revs' Shield hopes, Euro ambitions and more
Extratime

MLS All-Star 'keeper Matt Turner talks Revs' Shield hopes, Euro ambitions and more
Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview
MLS All-Star Game

Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview
Columbus Crew sign former Ligue 1 defender Steven Moreira 
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign former Ligue 1 defender Steven Moreira 
Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro named Week 21 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro named Week 21 MLS Player of the Week
The favorites, challengers and who to watch during All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
Skills Challenge

The favorites, challengers and who to watch during All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21
More News
Video
Video
Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
0:48
Skills Challenge

Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
Passing Challenge presented by Crest
0:49
Skills Challenge

Passing Challenge presented by Crest
Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
0:58
Skills Challenge

Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
1:15
Skills Challenge

Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.