Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Inter Miami CF 1

A Kieran Gibbs equalizer with just under 25 minutes remaining canceled out Antônio Carlos ' goal in first-half stoppage time as Florida rivals Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC played to a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Orlando had the first real chance of the night via Nani in the 19th minute, but his header from a great delivery from Mauricio Pereyra went straight into the arms of Nick Marsman. Marsman was called upon once more as he kept out a 37th-minute strike from distance by Pereyra. Then, in the 39th, Kyle Smith came close to heading in a corner from Nani for the second straight match but missed just wide.

In first-half stoppage time, Orlando did find the scoreboard. Nani sent a perfect cross to Antônio Carlos, whose header found its target to give his team a 1-0 lead. But concern immediately shifted to the wellbeing of the Brazillian defender as he suffered an apparent head injury before walking off under his own power.

Miami had an opportunity to level things in the 51st minute, but Smith came up with an important stop with Robbie Robinson's shot headed toward an empty Orlando net to keep the scoreline in his team's favor.

But in the 66th minute, Miami did deliver the equalizer. Victor Ulloa's ball into the box was headed home by Gibbs past a lunging Mason Stajduhar for the Englishman's first goal in MLS.

Orlando, though, appeared to regain the lead with less than 10 minutes remaining through Tesho Akindele as he poked Marsman's deflection of a Smith cross over the line. But Video Review determined that Akindele was offside and the goal was taken off the board.