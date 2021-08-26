Recap: MLS All-Stars 1 (3), Liga MX All-Stars 1 (2)

LOS ANGELES — It took penalties to settle, but in the first of a new era for the MLS All-Stars facing off against the Liga MX All-Stars, it was FC Dallas rising star Ricardo Pepi stepping up to take and score the final spot kick to win the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target..

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was the hero in the end, making two saves in the five Liga MX All-Star penalties he saw, with another flying off-target. Orlando City superstar Nani had the chance to win it from the spot but miscued his effort into the stands before Pepi took the final shot, which found the back of the net after clipping the crossbar.

It was an eventful and intense 90 minutes plus the shootout, with a sold-out Banc of America Stadium in full voice as the rival leagues put on a spectacle in the city of stars.

Liga MX All-Stars took the lead in the 20th minute through Cruz Azul forward Jonathan Rodriguez. Rodriguez was on the receiving end of an inch-perfect cross from right back Jorge Sanchez, taking an exquisite first touch off his chest before half-volleying a shot into the bottom corner.

Jesus Murillo equalized for the MLS All-Stars in the 53rd minute, as the LAFC center back scored at his home stadium in front of the 3252 Supporters' Section packed with hometown fans. Murillo's towering header gave Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera no chance at the near post.

Pepi was lively after coming on in the second half and had multiple attempts at goal searching for the game-winner but couldn't find a way to get on the scoresheet until he had the crowning moment in the shootout.

The first on-field fireworks of the evening came in the ninth minute as Sanchez made an acrobatic overhead goal-line clearance to save a certain goal for MLS. LAFC's Diego Rossi got clean-through on goal, chipped Memo Ochoa only for the Club America defender to come flying in to deny.