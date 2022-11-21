Most expensive MLS & USMNT players at the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup is soccer’s biggest stage. Players form legacies with these performances. Fans and clubs alike can change their perceptions of players.

It also is a useful platform in the ever-active transfer market. The January window across the globe, after Qatar 2022, is sure to be a busy one.

Ahead of the tournament, data scientists at TransferRoom put together expected transfer values for all players at the tournament. TransferRoom is an online platform started in 2017 to link clubs around the world to help facilitate transfers. As always, it’s important to point out that these figures aren’t hard-and-fast price points. To buy a player’s contract (i.e. a transfer) comes down to conditions that vary often, like numerous clubs bidding or lack of interest.

Various data points go into TransferRoom’s Expected Transfer Value, including age, length of contract, strength of the selling club and comparisons with other players sold in that position/league.

USMNT's top players

With those caveats aside, the United States have values that have changed in recent times. Most notably, Christian Pulisic, who is the most expensive American player of all time after a $73 million transfer to Chelsea, is no longer viewed at the top of this particular list. Rising star Gio Reyna, who plays for Pulisic’s previous club Borussia Dortmund, is expected to have the highest transfer of any current USMNT player.

Reyna scales with most U21 players at the World Cup, according to TransferRoom, as he’s listed 12th. Spain’s Pedri (Barcelona) is the U21 player with the highest expected transfer value, just ahead of German wonderkid Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).