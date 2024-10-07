MLS Year-End Awards: Favorites for MVP, Coach, Newcomer & more

With this year's nominees out , here’s who I think could win when all the voting is said and done.

Until recently, people could have said Cucho doesn’t have the raw numbers to win MVP. But that’s changed, now totaling 32 goal contributions (19g/13a). Pair that with how easy Cucho is on the eye, his impact on matches, and how he comes up in big moments – he's incredible. MLS is very lucky to have Cucho.

These awards also come down to stats, and Evander checks that box with a league-best 33 goal contributions (15g/18a). The only thing hindering him is Portland are ninth in the Western Conference and aren’t an MLS Cup favorite.

First with Evander: He makes the game look easy and smooth. He can pass, take defenders on, take set pieces, score goals, and he's strong on the ball. He's so much fun to watch.

But for the whole season, being available and what they mean to their teams, it's Cucho or Evander as MVP.

This might be unconventional, but I lean towards Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids).

From where Colorado were last season to what he’s made them this season, it's been a remarkable turnaround. They've qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup, had a very good Leagues Cup run and could still reach MLS Cup. Chris has done an outstanding job with that squad.

Last winter, when Colorado hired Chris, I got caught up in the past and how he had struggled at Toronto. But he's proven me wrong. He’s clearly benefited from his time in England in terms of managing players and understanding the game, learning how to maximize his roster.

That said, I could see Tata Martino winning it. He’s been fantastic for Inter Miami in a job that’s more difficult than people realize. They’ve won the Supporters’ Shield and are on the verge of the regular season points record.