MLS Year-End Awards: Favorites for MVP, Coach, Newcomer & more

It’s almost time for Year-End Awards in MLS.
With this year's nominees out, here’s who I think could win when all the voting is said and done.
I think MVP will come down to either Evander (Portland Timbers) or Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew).
First with Evander: He makes the game look easy and smooth. He can pass, take defenders on, take set pieces, score goals, and he's strong on the ball. He's so much fun to watch.
These awards also come down to stats, and Evander checks that box with a league-best 33 goal contributions (15g/18a). The only thing hindering him is Portland are ninth in the Western Conference and aren’t an MLS Cup favorite.
Until recently, people could have said Cucho doesn’t have the raw numbers to win MVP. But that’s changed, now totaling 32 goal contributions (19g/13a). Pair that with how easy Cucho is on the eye, his impact on matches, and how he comes up in big moments – he's incredible. MLS is very lucky to have Cucho.
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) has a case to repeat, but I haven't seen what I saw from him last season. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) is producing at super-human levels. Christian Benteke (D.C. United) has the Golden Boot presented by Audi all but wrapped up.
But for the whole season, being available and what they mean to their teams, it's Cucho or Evander as MVP.
This might be unconventional, but I lean towards Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids).
From where Colorado were last season to what he’s made them this season, it's been a remarkable turnaround. They've qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup, had a very good Leagues Cup run and could still reach MLS Cup. Chris has done an outstanding job with that squad.
Last winter, when Colorado hired Chris, I got caught up in the past and how he had struggled at Toronto. But he's proven me wrong. He’s clearly benefited from his time in England in terms of managing players and understanding the game, learning how to maximize his roster.
That said, I could see Tata Martino winning it. He’s been fantastic for Inter Miami in a job that’s more difficult than people realize. They’ve won the Supporters’ Shield and are on the verge of the regular season points record.
Wilfried Nancy (Columbus) has a really strong shout too, because his team is the best football-wise in MLS and has a distinct style of play on both sides of the ball. They defend well and have the best attacking style. They've also done a terrific job bringing through youngsters and making them household names.
When I think of Newcomer of the Year, I prefer someone I didn’t know about. So while Luis Suárez (Inter Miami) and Hugo Lloris (LAFC) have strong cases, it’s not like they’ve caught us off guard.
Luca Orellano at FC Cincinnati? He fits that profile and has had individual moments that will be played on highlight reels for years to come. The goals he's scoring are just ridiculous. When you look back at the golazos of this era, Orellano might have three or four on there from his first season alone.
LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec also has a leading case. He’s had a huge impact in that electric attack, sitting on the verge of 30 goal contributions (15g/14a). LA made some great signings this year to help Riqui Puig, and Pec’s probably been the best one.
Who wins out in the end? Maybe Suárez or Pec. I just prefer Orellano.
The nominees I enjoy watching most are Diego Gómez (Inter Miami), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) and Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union).
Gómez’s ability to join the final third, get goals and cover ground defensively... there’s a reason Premier League teams want him. To shine like he does on a team that has Messi, Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is very difficult. It shows you the kind of mentality and the head he has on his shoulders.
When you look at Luna, you don't expect as much. But he’s a really, really clever footballer who understands the game in the attacking third, can find clever little passes, scores goals, and takes players on. He’s got a bright future for club and country.
Sullivan's been underrated this season and is one of Philly's better players. They've not been consistent, but he's consistently impacting matches every week. He's got 15 goal contributions in a breakout season.
That said, I lean slightly towards Gómez. He seems more ready for the big stage.
It's a two-horse race between Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC) and Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).
Lod is probably the most underrated player in MLS. His numbers are great for a side we don't expect tons from. But his touch, his weighted pass, his willingness to make players around him better, finding the right pass, popping up with an important goal… he plays football the right way.
After a long time away, Morgan has been the Red Bulls’ best player in 2024. He had 14 goals in 2022 and 13 goals this year. That’s incredible production from a forward who’s not necessarily an out-and-out striker. It’s also gotten him back in the Scottish national team.
For this award, I come from a place of who I wouldn't want to play against.
Immediately, Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew) vaults towards the top of the list. We’ve seen when he goes up against Denis Bouanga at LAFC, one of the most difficult players to mark in the league, and he makes it look easy. He can defend in 1-v-1 situations. He's quick. He goes forward with his passing or can drive at the defense with the ball dribbling. As an all-around defender and player, he has everything.
Adilson Malanda (Charlotte FC) has also been really good. His ability to pass the ball out of the back and break lines, then his 1-v-1 defending and recovery tackles, he’s excellent. Malanda’s had challenges where everyone in the stadium thinks it's a penalty, but it's actually just a perfectly timed tackle. He deserves the recognition.
It should be between Hugo Lloris (LAFC) and Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC).
Lloris has been class with his goalkeeping, but also with leadership and organizing the back line. Having a World Cup winner and former Premier League star behind you must give you so much confidence.
Kahlina’s case is just as strong. He’s got the highlight-reel saves and shutouts, providing the foundation for Charlotte’s strong first season under Dean Smith.