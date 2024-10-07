MLS League Awards

MLS announces nominees for 2024 Year-End Awards



Major League Soccer on Monday announced the nominees for 2024 Year-End Awards.

MLS clubs determine nominees and can nominate a maximum of two players for certain awards.

MLS Year-End Awards are determined via voting from three groups (each one-third):

  1. MLS players
  2. MLS club technical staff
  3. Select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2024 MLS regular season

Voting will open on October 7 and conclude on October 21, shortly after Decision Day (end of MLS regular season).

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to weigh in on the top plays of the season with both the AT&T Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year by casting their votes on MLSsoccer.com.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP Nominees

Given to the Most Valuable Player in MLS during the 2024 regular season. Eligible players must have played at least 1,000 minutes during the 2024 regular season.

  • Acosta, Luciano - FC Cincinnati
  • Arango, Cristian - Real Salt Lake
  • Artur - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Benteke, Christian - D.C. United
  • Bernardeschi, Federico - Toronto FC
  • Bouanga, Denis - LAFC
  • Bürki, Roman - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Espinoza, Cristian - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Evander - Portland Timbers
  • Freese, Matt - New York City FC
  • Gauld, Ryan - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Gazdag, Dániel - Philadelphia Union
  • Gil, Carles - New England Revolution
  • Hernández, Cucho - Columbus Crew
  • Kahlina, Kristijan - Charlotte FC
  • Lobjanidze, Saba - Atlanta United
  • López, Hernán - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Martínez, Josef - CF Montréal
  • Messi, Lionel - Inter Miami CF
  • Mihailovic, Djordje - Colorado Rapids
  • Morgan, Lewis - New York Red Bulls
  • Morris, Jordan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Navarro, Rafael - Colorado Rapids
  • Ojeda, Martín - Orlando City SC
  • Orellano, Luca - FC Cincinnati
  • Osorio, Jonathan - Toronto FC
  • Piette, Samuel - CF Montréal
  • Puig, Riqui - LA Galaxy
  • Rodríguez, Jonathan - Portland Timbers
  • Rodríguez, Santiago - New York City FC
  • Rusnák, Albert - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Suárez, Luis - Inter Miami CF
  • Torres, Facundo - Orlando City SC
  • White, Brian - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Nominees

Given to the top MLS head coach during the 2024 regular season. Nominees must be active MLS head coaches or interim head coaches who have coached at least five games during the 2024 regular season.

  • Armas, Chris - Colorado Rapids
  • Cherundolo, Steve - LAFC
  • Courtois, Laurent - CF Montréal
  • Curtin, Jim - Philadelphia Union
  • Cushing, Nick - New York City FC
  • Hackworth, John - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Herdman, John - Toronto FC
  • Lesesne, Troy - D.C. United
  • Martino, Gerardo - Inter Miami CF
  • Mastroeni, Pablo - Real Salt Lake
  • Nancy, Wilfried - Columbus Crew
  • Neville, Phil - Portland Timbers
  • Noonan, Pat - FC Cincinnati
  • Olsen, Ben - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Pareja, Óscar - Orlando City SC
  • Ramsay, Eric - Minnesota United FC
  • Russell, Ian - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Sartini, Vanni - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Schmetzer, Brian - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Schwarz, Sandro - New York Red Bulls
  • Smith, Dean - Charlotte FC
  • Vanney, Greg - LA Galaxy

MLS Newcomer of the Year Nominees

“Newcomer” is defined as a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2024. Eligible players must have played at least 500 minutes during the 2024 regular season.

  • Abada, Liel - Charlotte FC
  • Biro, Guilherme - Austin FC
  • Bucha, Pavel - FC Cincinnati
  • Campos, Omar - LAFC
  • Crooks, Matt - Real Salt Lake
  • Cuypers, Hugo - Chicago Fire FC
  • de la Vega, Pedro - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Forsberg, Emil - New York Red Bulls
  • Gregersen, Stian - Atlanta United
  • Hartel, Marcel - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Katranis, Alexandros - Real Salt Lake
  • Lloris, Hugo - LAFC
  • Long, Kevin - Toronto FC
  • Longstaff, Matty - Toronto FC
  • López, Hernán - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Musa, Petar - FC Dallas
  • Ojeda, Agustin - New York City FC
  • Orellano, Luca - FC Cincinnati
  • Paintsil, Joseph - LA Galaxy
  • Pec, Gabriel - LA Galaxy
  • Pellegrino, Amahl - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Peltola, Matti - D.C. United
  • Ponce, Ezequiel - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Rodríguez, Jonathan - Portland Timbers
  • Rojas, Matías - Inter Miami CF
  • Slisz, Bartosz - Atlanta United
  • Suárez, Luis - Inter Miami CF
  • Teuchert, Cedric - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Utvik, Bjørn Inge - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Wolf, Hannes - New York City FC
  • Yeboah, Kelvin - Minnesota United FC

MLS Young Player of the Year Nominees

Given to the best young player in MLS during the 2024 regular season. Eligible players must have played at least 500 minutes during the 2024 regular season and be born on or after Jan. 1, 2002.

  • Bajraktarević, Esmir - New England Revolution
  • Brady, Chris - Chicago Fire FC
  • Campos, Omar - LAFC
  • Davis, Jake - Sporting Kansas City
  • Edelman, Daniel - New York Red Bulls
  • Fortune, Ajani - Atlanta United
  • Gómez, Diego - Inter Miami CF
  • Gomis, Nicksoen - Toronto FC
  • Gray, Tayvon - New York City FC
  • Gutiérrez, Brian - Chicago Fire FC
  • Ibrahim, Aliyu - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Ilenič, Mitja - New York City FC
  • Kelsy, Kevin - FC Cincinnati
  • Ku-DiPietro, Ted - D.C. United
  • Luna, Diego - Real Salt Lake
  • McGlynn, Jack - Philadelphia Union
  • Miller, Peyton - New England Revolution
  • Mosquera, Juan - Portland Timbers
  • Olivera, Cristian - LAFC
  • Redondo, Federico - Inter Miami CF
  • Russell-Rowe, Jacen - Columbus Crew
  • Saliba, Nathan - CF Montréal
  • Sullivan, Quinn - Philadelphia Union
  • Thompson, Kosi - Toronto FC
  • Tsakiris, Niko - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Valenzuela, Gerardo - FC Cincinnati
  • Vargas, Kerwin - Charlotte FC
  • Vargas, Obed - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Vite, Pedro - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Wolff, Owen - Austin FC
  • Yapi, Darren - Colorado Rapids

MLS Defender of the Year Nominees

Given to the best defender in MLS during the 2024 regular season. Eligible players must have played at least 500 minutes during the 2024 regular season.

  • Akapo, Carlos - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Alba, Jordi - Inter Miami CF
  • Avilés, Tomás - Inter Miami CF
  • Bartlett, Lucas - D.C. United
  • Camacho, Rudy - Columbus Crew
  • dos Santos, Micael - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Eile, Noah - New York Red Bulls
  • Glad, Justen - Real Salt Lake
  • Gómez Andrade, Yeimar - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Gomis, Nicksoen - Toronto FC
  • Gray, Tayvon - New York City FC
  • Herrera, Aaron - D.C. United
  • Hines-Ike, Brendan - Austin FC
  • Jansson, Robin - Orlando City SC
  • Lennon, Brooks - Atlanta United
  • Long, Aaron - LAFC
  • Long, Kevin - Toronto FC
  • Malanda, Adilson - Charlotte FC
  • Martins, Thiago - New York City FC
  • Maxsø, Andreas - Colorado Rapids
  • Moreira, Steven - Columbus Crew
  • Palencia, Sergi - LAFC
  • Ragen, Jackson - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Robinson, Miles - FC Cincinnati
  • Rodrigues - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Rosenberry, Keegan - Colorado Rapids
  • Thórhallsson, Dagur Dan - Orlando City SC
  • Totland, Tomas - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Veselinović, Ranko - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Waterman, Joel - CF Montréal
  • Yamane, Miki - LA Galaxy
  • Yedlin, DeAndre - FC Cincinnati
  • Yoshida, Maya - LA Galaxy
  • Zuparic, Dario - Portland Timbers

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees

Given to the best goalkeeper in MLS during the 2024 regular season. Eligible players must have played at least 500 minutes during the 2024 regular season.

  • Bono, Alex - D.C. United
  • Brady, Chris - Chicago Fire FC
  • Bürki, Roman - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Callender, Drake - Inter Miami CF
  • Celentano, Roman - FC Cincinnati
  • Clark, Steve - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Coronel, Carlos - New York Red Bulls
  • Crépeau, Maxime - Portland Timbers
  • Daniel - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Freese, Matt - New York City FC
  • Frei, Stefan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Gallese, Pedro - Orlando City SC
  • Guzan, Brad - Atlanta United
  • Ivačič, Aljaž - New England Revolution
  • Johnson, Sean - Toronto FC
  • Kahlina, Kristijan - Charlotte FC
  • Lloris, Hugo - LAFC
  • MacMath, Zac - Real Salt Lake
  • McCarthy, John - LA Galaxy
  • Schulte, Patrick - Columbus Crew
  • Sirois, Jonathan - CF Montréal
  • St. Clair, Dayne - Minnesota United FC
  • Steffen, Zack - Colorado Rapids
  • Stuver, Brad - Austin FC
  • Takaoka, Yohei - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MLS Comeback Player of the Year Nominees

Honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity, thus missing a significant portion of the 2023 season, and shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2024 season. Eligible players must have appeared in at least one match this season.

  • Ayala, David - Portland Timbers
  • Bye, Brandon - New England Revolution
  • Flach, Leon - Philadelphia Union
  • Fray, Ian - Inter Miami CF
  • Laryea, Richie - Toronto FC
  • Lod, Robin - Minnesota United FC
  • Moralez, Maxi - New York City FC
  • Morgan, Lewis - New York Red Bulls
  • Ngoma, Serge - New York Red Bulls
  • Segura, Eddie - LAFC

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award Nominees

Honors an MLS player who showed outstanding dedication to charitable efforts and serving the community during the 2024 season.

  • Acosta, Kellyn - Chicago Fire FC
  • Berhalter, Sebastian - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Bronico, Brandt - Charlotte FC
  • Callender, Drake - Inter Miami CF
  • Celentano, Roman - FC Cincinnati
  • Crooks, Matt - Real Salt Lake
  • Dorsey, Griffin - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Farrell, Andrew - New England Revolution
  • Felipe - Orlando City SC
  • Fortune, Ajani - Atlanta United
  • Freese, Matt - New York City FC
  • Jimenez, Hector - Austin FC
  • Marcinkowski, JT - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Miller, Eric - Portland Timbers
  • Morris, Jordan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Neal, Jalen - LA Galaxy
  • Nagbe, Darlington - Columbus Crew
  • Osorio, Jonathan - Toronto FC
  • Russell, Johnny - Sporting Kansas City
  • Sánchez, Ilie - LAFC
  • Santos, Pedro - D.C. United
  • Sirois, Jonathan - CF Montréal
  • Steffen, Zack - Colorado Rapids
  • Wagner, Kai - Philadelphia Union
  • Washington, Taylor - Nashville SC
  • Yaro, Josh – St. Louis CITY SC

MLS Referee of the Year Nominees

Best performing head referee of the 2024 MLS season.

  • Fischer, Drew
  • Gonzales, Guido
  • Szpala, ⁠Lukasz

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Nominees

Best performing assistant referee of the 2024 MLS season.

  • Atkins, Kyle
  • Brown, Logan
  • Hanson, Jeremy
