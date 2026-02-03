LA28 Olympics: 6 MLS stadiums to host matches

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will host matches for the 2028 Olympic Soccer Tournaments at six venues across the United States, all of which are home to Major League Soccer clubs.

LA28 worked closely with Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of MLS, to evaluate stadiums.

The selected stadiums span the country from east to west, and they'll be designated by their city name during the Summer Olympics:

These group stage and knockout matches will lead up to the final stage matches at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Greater Los Angeles, including the gold medal matches on July 28, 2028 for the men’s tournament and July 29, 2028 for the women’s tournament.

Olympic soccer is coming to MLS homes. Six MLS stadiums -- Columbus, Nashville, NYCFC, St. Louis, San Jose, and San Diego -- will welcome the world for LA 2028. Looking forward to hosting Olympic athletes and fans in these great soccer communities. pic.twitter.com/gARaC6KCPQ

More to know

Given the geographic footprint of the LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournaments, LA28 is developing a match distribution plan that allows the competition to move progressively from east to west as teams advance toward the final stages, minimizing travel demands.

Additionally, to support athlete well-being and allow for increased recovery time between matches, the International Olympic Committee and LA28 are considering an extended competition window for the Olympic Soccer Tournaments, with preliminary matches set for before the Opening Ceremony.

The schedule for both the women’s and men’s Football (Soccer) tournaments, including the dates and match distribution per stadium, will be announced before the first ticket drop in April 2026.

The specific team matchups will be revealed later, following further progress in the LA28 Olympic qualification process for Football (Soccer) and the official tournament draw.