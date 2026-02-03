LA28 Olympics: 6 MLS stadiums to host matches

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will host matches for the 2028 Olympic Soccer Tournaments at six venues across the United States, all of which are home to Major League Soccer clubs.
These group stage and knockout matches will lead up to the final stage matches at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Greater Los Angeles, including the gold medal matches on July 28, 2028 for the men’s tournament and July 29, 2028 for the women’s tournament.
The selected stadiums span the country from east to west, and they'll be designated by their city name during the Summer Olympics:
- New York City FC – Etihad Park (New York Stadium)
- Columbus Crew – ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus Stadium)
- Nashville SC – GEODIS Park (Nashville Stadium)
- St. Louis CITY SC – Energizer Park (St. Louis Stadium)
- San Jose Earthquakes – PayPal Park (San Jose Stadium)
- San Diego FC – Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego Stadium)
LA28 worked closely with Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of MLS, to evaluate stadiums.
More to know
Given the geographic footprint of the LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournaments, LA28 is developing a match distribution plan that allows the competition to move progressively from east to west as teams advance toward the final stages, minimizing travel demands.
Additionally, to support athlete well-being and allow for increased recovery time between matches, the International Olympic Committee and LA28 are considering an extended competition window for the Olympic Soccer Tournaments, with preliminary matches set for before the Opening Ceremony.
The schedule for both the women’s and men’s Football (Soccer) tournaments, including the dates and match distribution per stadium, will be announced before the first ticket drop in April 2026.
The specific team matchups will be revealed later, following further progress in the LA28 Olympic qualification process for Football (Soccer) and the official tournament draw.
For the first time in Olympic history, more women’s teams than men’s will be featured, with the women’s competition expanding to 16 nations and the men’s tournament adjusting to 12 countries.