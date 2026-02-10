Sportico: MLS team values continue to climb

Major League Soccer teams are worth more than ever, with Sportico reporting a sizable increase in the average club valuation from their January 2025 valuations.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the average MLS club is valued at $767 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 39% since Sportico’s first MLS valuations in 2021.
Reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF lead the way with a $1.45 billion valuation, followed closely by LAFC ($1.4 billion).
According to Sportico, five MLS teams are worth over $1 billion:
- Inter Miami: $1.45B (+22%, league-high increase)
- LAFC: $1.4B (+9%)
- LA Galaxy: $1.17B (+5%)
- Atlanta United: $1.14 B (+6%)
- NYCFC: $1.12B (+12%)
Sportico's valuation of all 30 MLS clubs combined – including real estate and team-related businesses – is $23 billion.