Historic attendance: 387,271 fans power record MLS opening weekend

The mark represents:

The highest MLS opening weekend attendance in league history

The highest all-time attendance for any MLS match weekend

Additionally, the league averaged 25,818 fans per match, a five percent increase over last year’s opening weekend and a 17 percent increase over the 2025 regular season average.

The weekend was highlighted by a historic crowd of 75,673 fans for LAFC hosting Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The match set a new MLS opening weekend attendance record, ranked as the highest-attended soccer match in the world on Saturday, and stands as the second-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.