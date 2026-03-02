Atlanta United acquire midfielder Matías Galarza from River Plate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired midfielder Matías Galarza on loan from Argentine Primera División side River Plate, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Paraguay international's loan is through June 30 and includes a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster spot.

"Matías is a talented young player who will add energy and intensity to our midfield," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.