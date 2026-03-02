Atlanta United acquire midfielder Matías Galarza from River Plate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired midfielder Matías Galarza on loan from Argentine Primera División side River Plate, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old Paraguay international's loan is through June 30 and includes a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster spot.
"Matías is a talented young player who will add energy and intensity to our midfield," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.
"At 24 years old, he’s played in multiple big games in South America at both the club and international level, recently helping Paraguay qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta."
Galarza has 10g/6a in 151 professional matches spanning stops in Brazil (Coritiba and Vasco da Gama) and Argentina (River Plate and Talleres).
Internationally, Galarza has two goals in 13 caps with Paraguay. He could feature at the 2026 World Cup this summer alongside now-Atlanta teammate Miguel Almirón.
Galarza is Atlanta's latest South American signing under head coach Tata Martino, following goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, left back Elías Baez and midfielder/defender Tomás Jacob.
The Five Stripes last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2024.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker