MLS Transfers: 5 biggest early-season roster concerns

We’ve got a small sample size of games that count under our belts, and with that, we’ve had 180 minutes of light shined on some of the roster holes around the league.

Here’s a handful that have jumped out at me so far this season:

This is, in other words, the usual assess-and-reassess rhythm of the early season. And with assessment and reassessment of roster shapes and exploitable holes comes the need – an existentially urgent need, in some cases – to fix them.

Can’t hide when the games matter, right? If your perception heading into the season is you’re deficient in one particular area, and then the first couple of games of the year provide proof that your hunch was correct, well… the transfer window’s still open. And the clock on the season is ticking.

The other thing to remember: you don’t get any GAM for selling a full DP overseas, so while they’re not up against the wall, they’re not exactly diving into a pot of cash, Scrooge McDuck-style.

Columbus also don’t have any of their U22 slots filled. The only limiting factor at the moment is they’ve only got one open international roster slot.

As it stands, the hot rumor is Palmeiras attacker Flaco Lopez who, like Cucho, is kind of a 9.5 rather than a pure No. 9. And a move for Flaco suddenly makes a lot more sense with Vitor Roque (who Cucho displaced in Betis) now in Sao Paulo as the presumptive starter.

Right now the Crew only have two DPs on the roster, one of whom – Darlington Nagbe – can be bought down. This team could go out and get two Cuchos if they wanted to, or could go 2/4/2 for the extra GAM.

Even so, he’d be the only out-and-out forward on the roster, and the only guy really capable of playing the No. 9 for an extended period. Diego Rossi is more half-forward, half-winger, while AZ Jackson and Dylan Chambost are more in the attacking midfielder mold.

This one’s obvious, right? The Crew sold Cucho Hernández and traded Christian Ramírez , and have only replaced them from within thus far. And through two games, things are going great – Jacen Russell-Rowe ’s got two goals and the Crew have six points. I would have no problem with them seeing Russell-Rowe as a starter from now on.

Need: Midfield Ball-Progressor

To be clear, Cincy’s starting XI is elite, and their ball progression through central midfield is very good (just shy of elite) when Pavel Bucha is out there.

But when he’s not, when it’s Obinna Nwobodo and Tah Anunga together, you get the kind of performance this team put together in that 4-1 loss to Philly this weekend. The Union cut off Miles Robinson’s ability to pick out the wingbacks and the wide center backs couldn't break lines, so it all fell on the central midfielders. Anunga completed just one progressive pass before coming off at the hour mark; Nwobodo, in his 90 minutes, completed just four.

All that meant Evander kept dropping deeper, which shattered Cincy’s shape, and the rout was on.

While I think the backline distribution issues will improve once Matt Miazga is back (should be soon), if the Garys are going to do damage across multiple competitions they need a Bucha understudy in the central midfield mix. They can’t afford to run him into the ground, and as the Union showed, they can’t afford to not have him out there in a big game.

What kind of budget room do they have?

They have more TAM guys than anybody in the league, so they had to opt for the U22 Initiative Roster Construction model (2 DPs, 4 U-22 slots, $2m worth of GAM). And even after collecting GAM from the Lucho Acosta sale, they have just about exhausted their funds.

So I think they’ll go out and try to find a young CM, which makes sense given they’ve got three of those U22 slots open. They also have two open international roster slots, so they really can do some overseas shopping.

Know what’d be an interesting one, though? Noel Buck. He was one of the best central midfield prospects in the league two years ago – a real contributor for a team on track for 65 points – but isn’t even getting off the bench now for New England. Could the teams work out a loan with a purchase option that triggers next year?

Do that and the Revs would get a loan fee for this year, and then get another tranche of GAM from a homegrown player sale in 2026 (staggering the sale so it triggers in January is essential since the Revs already maxed out their 2025 take via the Esmir Bajraktarevic sale). Cincy get a young, domestic player who fills a need. And Buck gets a spot where he’d get playing time.