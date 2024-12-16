Transfer Tracker

2025 MLS Transfers: Tracking every club's roster moves

25-All-Transfers

MLSsoccer staff

UPDATED AS OF: December 16, 2024

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Players In

  • F - Jamal Thiaré (12/12/24 - re-signed)
  • D - Ronald Hernández (12/13/24 - re-signed)

Players Out

  • D - Erik Centeno (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • M - Nick Firmino (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • M - Franco Ibarra (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • M - Dax McCarty (11/26/24 - retired)
  • F - Daniel Ríos (11/26/24 - loan expired)
  • GK - Quentin Westberg (11/26/24 - retired)
  • M - Santiago Sosa (12/6/24 - transfer to Racing Club)
  • F - Tyler Wolff (12/9/24 - trade to Real Salt Lake)
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • GK - Matt Bersano (11/5/24 - option declined)
  • F - Ethan Finlay (11/5/24 - option declined)
  • D - Matt Hedges (11/5/24 - option declined)
  • D - Hector Jimenez (11/5/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Alex Ring (11/5/24 - option declined)
  • M - Jhojan Valencia (11/5/24 - option declined)
  • F - Gyasi Zardes (12/9/24 - contract buyout)
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • M - Pep Biel (11/21/24 - loan expired)
  • D - Jaylin Lindsay (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • F - Jamie Paterson (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • M - Júnior Urso (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • D - Hamady Diop (12/11/24 – Expansion Draft)
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

Players In

  • M - David Poreba (12/11/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
  • D - Jack Elliott (12/16/24 - free agent)

Players Out

  • D - Allan Arigoni (10/22/24 - loan expired)
  • M - Javier Casas (10/22/24 - option declined)
  • D - Rafael Czichos (10/22/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Fabian Herbers (10/22/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Ariel Lassiter (10/22/24 - out of contract)
  • GK - Spencer Richey (10/22/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Wyatt Omsberg (10/22/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Victor Bezerra (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Missael Rodríguez (11/27/24 - waived)
  • M - Laurence Wootton (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Georgios Koutsias (12/13/24 - loan to FC Lugano)
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

Players In

  • F - Kévin Denkey (11/21/24 - transfer from Cercle Brugge)
  • M - Luca Orellano (12/2/24 - purchase option from Vasco da Gama)

Players Out

  • D - London Aghedo (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • D - Joey Akpunonu (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • M - Yamil Asad (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • D - Isaiah Foster (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • F - Niko Gioacchini (12/2/24 - loan expired)
  • D - Kipp Keller (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • F - Kevin Kelsy (12/2/24 - loan expired)
  • D - Nick Hagglund (12/2/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Arquimides Ordoñez (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • M - Malik Pinto (12/2/24 - option declined)
  • D - Chidozie Awaziem (12/9/24 - trade to Colorado)
  • D - Ian Murphy (12/9/24 - trade to Colorado)
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Players In

  • D - Chidozie Awaziem (12/9/24 - trade from Cincinnati)
  • D - Ian Murphy (12/9/24 - trade from Cincinnati)

Players Out

  • D - Lalas Abubakar (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Sebastian Anderson (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Ethan Bandré (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Rémi Cabral (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Michael Edwards (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Jonathan Lewis (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Jasper Löffelsend (12/11/24 – Expansion Draft)
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • GK - Evan Bush (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Keegan Hughes (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Alexandru Matan (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Yaw Yeboah (11/27/24 - option declined)
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Players In

  • M - Pedro Martins (12/16/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)

Players Out

  • F - Eugene Ansah (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • M - Patrickson Delgado (11/12/24 - loan expired)
  • M - Liam Fraser (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • D - Omar Gonzalez (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • M - Asier Illarramendi (11/12/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Amet Korça (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Jimmy Maurer (11/12/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Isaiah Parker (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • D - Ruan (11/12/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Malik Henry-Scott (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • F - Dante Sealy (11/12/24 - option declined)
  • D - Ema Twumasi (11/12/24 - option declined)
D.C. United logo
D.C. United

Players In

  • GK - Jordan Farr (11/20/24 - signing)
  • GK - Luis Barraza (12/9/24 - trade from New York City FC)
  • M - Hosei Kijima (12/11/24 - trade from San Diego FC)
  • F - João Peglow (12/16/24 - transfer from Radomiak Radom)

Players Out

  • GK - Alex Bono (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • M - Russell Canouse (10/25/24 - out of contract)
  • GK - Nathan Crockford (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • F - Cristian Dájome (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • D - Jeremy Garay (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Tyler Miller (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • M - Martín Rodríguez (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • D - Pedro Santos (10/25/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Hayden Sargis (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Luis Zamudio (10/25/24 - option declined)
  • D - Christopher McVey (12/11/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • F - McKinze Gaines (11/6/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Ján Greguš (11/6/24 - option declined)
  • M - Héctor Herrera (11/6/24 - option declined)
  • M - Júnior Moreno (11/6/24 - option declined)
  • D - Brad Smith (11/6/24 - option declined)
  • F - Ousmane Sylla (11/6/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Xavier Valdez (11/6/24 - option declined)
  • M - Latif Blessing (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Steve Clark (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Tate Schmitt (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Daniel Steres (11/27/24 - option declined)
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

Players In

  • M - Jude Terry (12/10/24 - homegrown)
  • D - Aaron Long (12/12/24 - re-signed)

Players Out

  • F - Bajung Darboe (11/27/24 - transfer to Bayern Munich)
  • M - Erik Dueñas (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Kei Kamara (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Marlon (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Luis Müller (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Jesús Murillo (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Tommy Musto (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Diego Rosales (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Ilie Sánchez (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Carlos Vela (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Tomás Ángel (12/9/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • D - Martín Cáceres (12/10/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Brady Scott (12/10/24 - option declined)
  • D - Maya Yoshida (12/10/24 - option declined)
  • D - Eriq Zavaleta (12/10/24 - option declined)
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • D - Nicolás Freire (12/9/24 - loan expired)
  • GK - Cole Jensen (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • D - Sergii Kryvtsov (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • D - Franco Negri (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • M - Matias Rojas (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • M - Lawson Sunderland (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Óscar Ustari (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • M - Felipe Valencia (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • M - Diego Gómez (12/10/24 - transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • GK - CJ dos Santos (12/11/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Players In

  • D - Kipp Keller (12/13/24 - Re-Entry Draft)

Players Out

  • D - Mikael Marques (11/5/24 - transfer to Västerås SK)
  • D - Hugo Bacharach (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Derek Dodson (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Franco Fragapane (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • GK - Clint Irwin (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Moses Nyeman (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Will Trapp (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Zarek Valentine (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Patrick Weah (11/27/24 - option declined)
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • D - Gabriele Corbo (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • D - Grayson Doody (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • D/M - Raheem Edwards (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • M - Ilias Iliadis (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Logan Ketterer (11/21/24 - out of contract)
  • D/M - Lassi Lappalainen (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • F - Josef Martínez (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • M - Matteo Schiavoni (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • D - Joaquín Sosa (11/21/24 - loan expired)
  • D - Róbert Thorkelsson (11/21/24 - option declined)
  • M - Victor Wanyama (11/21/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Rida Zouhir (11/21/24 - option declined)
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Players In

  • M - Edvard Tagseth (11/19/24 - transfer from Rosenborg BK)
  • D - Josh Bauer (12/10/24 - re-signed)

Players Out

  • F - Forster Ajago (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • M - Tah Brian Anunga (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • M - Aníbal Godoy (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • D - Brent Kallman (10/28/24 - out of contract)
  • GK - Ben Martino (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • M - Amar Sejdić (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • D - Joey Skinner (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • M - Dru Yearwood (10/28/24 - out of contract)
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

Players In

  • D - Andrew Farrell (11/25/24 - re-signed)
  • D - Mamadou Fofana (12/3/24 - transfer from Amiens SC)
  • D - Brayan Ceballos (12/13/24 - transfer from Fortaleza)

Players Out

  • D - Xavier Arreaga (11/25/24 - option declined)
  • F - Joshua Bolma (11/25/24 - option declined)
  • F - Dylan Borrero (11/25/24 - option declined)
  • M - Nacho Gil (11/25/24 - option declined)
  • D - Nick Lima (11/25/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Tommy McNamara (11/25/24 - option declined)
  • D - Jonathan Mensah (11/25/24 - option declined)
  • D - Tim Parker (11/25/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Damian Rivera (11/25/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Ryan Spaulding (11/25/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Bobby Wood (11/25/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Ian Harkes (12/9/24 - trade to San Jose)
  • M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (12/9/24 - trade to San Jose)
  • D - Dave Romney (12/9/24 - trade to San Jose)
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • D - Rio Hope-Gund (12/5/24 - option declined)
  • M - Maxi Moralez (12/5/24 - out of contract)
  • GK - Luis Barraza (12/9/24 - trade to D.C. United)
  • F - Thiago Andrade (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
  • M - Nicolás Acevedo (12/16/24 - transfer to Bahia)
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

Players In

  • D - Omar Valencia (12/9/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
  • M - Adri Mehmeti (12/10/24 - homegrown)

Players Out

  • F - Cory Burke (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • D - Aidan O’Connor (12/9/24 - option declined)
  • D - Andrés Reyes (12/12/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Players In

  • D - Kyle Smith (12/13/24 - re-signed)
  • M - Colin Guske (12/16/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)

Players Out

  • M - Felipe (12/5/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
  • F - Gastón González (12/5/24 - option declined)
  • M - Jeorgio Kocevski (12/5/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Carlos Mercado (12/5/24 - option declined)
  • D - Luca Petrasso (12/5/24 - option declined)
  • D - Abdi Salim (12/5/24 - option declined)
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Players In

  • M - Alejandro Bedoya (12/16/24 - re-signed)

Players Out

  • F - Sam Adeniran (11/26/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Jamir Berdecio (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • D - Brandan Craig (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • D - Jack Elliott (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • M - Leon Flach (11/26/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Matthew Real (11/26/24 - option declined)
  • M - Joaquín Torres (11/26/24 - option declined)
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Players In

  • None

Players Out

  • F - Tega Ikoba (11/1/24 - option declined)
  • M - Marvin Loría (11/1/24 - option declined)
  • F - Mason Toye (11/1/24 - option declined)
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Players In

  • F - Tyler Wolff (12/9/24 - trade from Atlanta United)
  • F - Forster Ajago (12/13/24 - Re-Entry Draft)

Players Out

  • D - Kevin Bonilla (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Maikel Chang (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Zach Farnsworth (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Tomás Gómez (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Erik Holt (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Bertin Jacquesson (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Benji Michel (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Jaziel Orozco (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Ilijah Paul (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Delentz Pierre (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Rubio Rubín (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Marcelo Silva (11/27/24 - out of contract)
San Diego FC logo
San Diego FC

Players In

  • GK - Duran Ferree (12/13/23 - free)
  • F - Marcus Ingvartsen (3/19/24 - transfer from FC Nordsjaelland)
  • M - Jeppe Tverskov (3/19/24 - transfer from FC Nordsjaelland)
  • F - Chucky Lozano (6/6/24 - transfer from PSV Eindhoven)
  • D - Paddy McNair (7/25/24 - free)
  • F - Alex Mighten (8/30/24 - transfer from Nottingham Forest)
  • F - Tomás Ángel (12/9/24 - trade from LAFC)
  • GK - CJ dos Santos (12/11/24 - trade from Inter Miami)
  • D - Christopher McVey (12/11/24 - trade from D.C. United)
  • M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
  • D - Hamady Diop (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
  • M - Jasper Löffelsend (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
  • D - Andrés Reyes (12/12/24 - trade from New York Red Bulls)
  • GK - Jacob Jackson (12/13/24 - Re-Entry Draft)

Players Out

  • F - Thiago Andrade (12/11/24 - trade to Toronto FC)
  • M - Hosei Kijima (12/11/24 - trade to D.C. United)
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

Players In

  • M - Ian Harkes (12/9/24 - trade from New England)
  • M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (12/9/24 - trade from New England)
  • D - Dave Romney (12/9/24 - trade from New England)

Players Out

  • D - Carlos Akapo (11/29/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Michael Baldisimo (11/29/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Tanner Beason (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • F - Jeremy Ebobisse (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Jacob Jackson (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • GK - JT Marcinkowski (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • M - Alfredo Morales (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • F - Will Richmond (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • D - Tommy Thompson (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • GK - William Yarbrough (11/29/24 - option declined)
  • D - Casey Walls (11/29/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Jackson Yueill (11/29/24 - out of contract)
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Players In

  • D - Leo Burney (12/11/24 - homegrown)
  • D - Travian Sousa (12/11/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)

Players Out

  • M - Sota Kitahara (12/4/24 - option declined)
  • D - Nathan (12/4/24 - option declined)
  • M - João Paulo (12/4/24 - out of contract)
  • F - Raúl Ruidíaz (12/4/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Albert Rusnák (12/4/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Dylan Teves (12/4/24 - option declined)
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Players In

  • D - Ian James (12/6/24 - homegrown)
  • GK - Jack Kortkamp (12/6/24 - homegrown)

Players Out

  • D - Robert Castellanos (11/14/24 - option declined)
  • M - Ozzie Cisneros (11/14/24 - option declined)
  • M - Danny Flores (11/14/24 - option declined)
  • D - Andreu Fontàs (11/14/24 - out of contract)
  • GK - Tim Melia (11/14/24 - out of contract)
  • D - Chris Rindov (11/14/24 - option declined)
  • F - Johnny Russell (11/14/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Rémi Walter (11/14/24 - out of contract)
St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC

Players In

  • D - Timo Baumgartl (11/29/24 - free)

Players Out

  • M - John Klein (10/22/24 - option declined)
  • D - Jake Nerwiski (10/22/24 - option declined)
  • M - Hosei Kijima (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Players In

  • F - Thiago Andrade (12/11/24 - trade from San Diego FC)

Players Out

  • D - Aimé Mabika (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • D - Shane O'Neill (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • GK - Greg Ranjitsingh (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • M - Brandon Servania (10/28/24 - option declined)
  • F - Prince Owusu (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • D - Luke Singh (11/27/24 - option declined)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Players In

  • M - J.C. Ngando (12/11/24 - re-signed)
  • M - Ralph Priso (12/11/24 - re-signed)

Players Out

  • GK - Joe Bendik (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Levonte Johnson (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • F - Fafà Picault (11/27/24 - option declined)
  • M - Ryan Raposo (11/27/24 - out of contract)
  • M - Alessandro Schöpf (11/27/24 - option declined)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Atlanta United Austin FC Charlotte FC Chicago Fire FC FC Cincinnati Colorado Rapids Columbus Crew FC Dallas D.C. United Houston Dynamo FC Los Angeles Football Club LA Galaxy Inter Miami CF Minnesota United FC CF Montréal Nashville SC New England Revolution New York City Football Club New York Red Bulls Orlando City SC Philadelphia Union Portland Timbers Real Salt Lake San Diego FC San Jose Earthquakes Seattle Sounders FC Sporting Kansas City St. Louis CITY SC Toronto FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video