2025 MLS Transfers: Tracking every club's roster moves

UPDATED AS OF: December 16, 2024
Players In
- F - Jamal Thiaré (12/12/24 - re-signed)
- D - Ronald Hernández (12/13/24 - re-signed)
Players Out
- D - Erik Centeno (11/26/24 - option declined)
- M - Nick Firmino (11/26/24 - option declined)
- M - Franco Ibarra (11/26/24 - option declined)
- M - Dax McCarty (11/26/24 - retired)
- F - Daniel Ríos (11/26/24 - loan expired)
- GK - Quentin Westberg (11/26/24 - retired)
- M - Santiago Sosa (12/6/24 - transfer to Racing Club)
- F - Tyler Wolff (12/9/24 - trade to Real Salt Lake)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- GK - Matt Bersano (11/5/24 - option declined)
- F - Ethan Finlay (11/5/24 - option declined)
- D - Matt Hedges (11/5/24 - option declined)
- D - Hector Jimenez (11/5/24 - out of contract)
- M - Alex Ring (11/5/24 - option declined)
- M - Jhojan Valencia (11/5/24 - option declined)
- F - Gyasi Zardes (12/9/24 - contract buyout)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- M - Pep Biel (11/21/24 - loan expired)
- D - Jaylin Lindsay (11/21/24 - option declined)
- F - Jamie Paterson (11/21/24 - option declined)
- M - Júnior Urso (11/21/24 - option declined)
- D - Hamady Diop (12/11/24 – Expansion Draft)
Players In
- M - David Poreba (12/11/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
- D - Jack Elliott (12/16/24 - free agent)
Players Out
- D - Allan Arigoni (10/22/24 - loan expired)
- M - Javier Casas (10/22/24 - option declined)
- D - Rafael Czichos (10/22/24 - out of contract)
- M - Fabian Herbers (10/22/24 - out of contract)
- M - Ariel Lassiter (10/22/24 - out of contract)
- GK - Spencer Richey (10/22/24 - out of contract)
- D - Wyatt Omsberg (10/22/24 - out of contract)
- F - Victor Bezerra (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Missael Rodríguez (11/27/24 - waived)
- M - Laurence Wootton (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Georgios Koutsias (12/13/24 - loan to FC Lugano)
Players In
- F - Kévin Denkey (11/21/24 - transfer from Cercle Brugge)
- M - Luca Orellano (12/2/24 - purchase option from Vasco da Gama)
Players Out
- D - London Aghedo (12/2/24 - option declined)
- D - Joey Akpunonu (12/2/24 - option declined)
- M - Yamil Asad (12/2/24 - option declined)
- D - Isaiah Foster (12/2/24 - option declined)
- F - Niko Gioacchini (12/2/24 - loan expired)
- D - Kipp Keller (12/2/24 - option declined)
- F - Kevin Kelsy (12/2/24 - loan expired)
- D - Nick Hagglund (12/2/24 - out of contract)
- F - Arquimides Ordoñez (12/2/24 - option declined)
- M - Malik Pinto (12/2/24 - option declined)
- D - Chidozie Awaziem (12/9/24 - trade to Colorado)
- D - Ian Murphy (12/9/24 - trade to Colorado)
Players In
- D - Chidozie Awaziem (12/9/24 - trade from Cincinnati)
- D - Ian Murphy (12/9/24 - trade from Cincinnati)
Players Out
- D - Lalas Abubakar (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Sebastian Anderson (11/27/24 - option declined)
- GK - Ethan Bandré (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Rémi Cabral (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Michael Edwards (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Jonathan Lewis (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- M - Jasper Löffelsend (12/11/24 – Expansion Draft)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- GK - Evan Bush (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- D - Keegan Hughes (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Alexandru Matan (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- D - Yaw Yeboah (11/27/24 - option declined)
Players In
- M - Pedro Martins (12/16/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
Players Out
- F - Eugene Ansah (11/12/24 - option declined)
- M - Patrickson Delgado (11/12/24 - loan expired)
- M - Liam Fraser (11/12/24 - option declined)
- D - Omar Gonzalez (11/12/24 - option declined)
- M - Asier Illarramendi (11/12/24 - out of contract)
- D - Amet Korça (11/12/24 - option declined)
- GK - Jimmy Maurer (11/12/24 - out of contract)
- F - Isaiah Parker (11/12/24 - option declined)
- D - Ruan (11/12/24 - out of contract)
- F - Malik Henry-Scott (11/12/24 - option declined)
- F - Dante Sealy (11/12/24 - option declined)
- D - Ema Twumasi (11/12/24 - option declined)
Players In
- GK - Jordan Farr (11/20/24 - signing)
- GK - Luis Barraza (12/9/24 - trade from New York City FC)
- M - Hosei Kijima (12/11/24 - trade from San Diego FC)
- F - João Peglow (12/16/24 - transfer from Radomiak Radom)
Players Out
- GK - Alex Bono (10/25/24 - option declined)
- M - Russell Canouse (10/25/24 - out of contract)
- GK - Nathan Crockford (10/25/24 - option declined)
- F - Cristian Dájome (10/25/24 - option declined)
- D - Jeremy Garay (10/25/24 - option declined)
- GK - Tyler Miller (10/25/24 - option declined)
- M - Martín Rodríguez (10/25/24 - option declined)
- D - Pedro Santos (10/25/24 - out of contract)
- D - Hayden Sargis (10/25/24 - option declined)
- GK - Luis Zamudio (10/25/24 - option declined)
- D - Christopher McVey (12/11/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- F - McKinze Gaines (11/6/24 - out of contract)
- M - Ján Greguš (11/6/24 - option declined)
- M - Héctor Herrera (11/6/24 - option declined)
- M - Júnior Moreno (11/6/24 - option declined)
- D - Brad Smith (11/6/24 - option declined)
- F - Ousmane Sylla (11/6/24 - option declined)
- GK - Xavier Valdez (11/6/24 - option declined)
- M - Latif Blessing (11/27/24 - option declined)
- GK - Steve Clark (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Tate Schmitt (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Daniel Steres (11/27/24 - option declined)
Players In
- M - Jude Terry (12/10/24 - homegrown)
- D - Aaron Long (12/12/24 - re-signed)
Players Out
- F - Bajung Darboe (11/27/24 - transfer to Bayern Munich)
- M - Erik Dueñas (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Kei Kamara (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Marlon (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Luis Müller (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Jesús Murillo (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Tommy Musto (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Diego Rosales (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Ilie Sánchez (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- F - Carlos Vela (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Tomás Ángel (12/9/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- D - Martín Cáceres (12/10/24 - option declined)
- GK - Brady Scott (12/10/24 - option declined)
- D - Maya Yoshida (12/10/24 - option declined)
- D - Eriq Zavaleta (12/10/24 - option declined)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- D - Nicolás Freire (12/9/24 - loan expired)
- GK - Cole Jensen (12/9/24 - option declined)
- D - Sergii Kryvtsov (12/9/24 - option declined)
- D - Franco Negri (12/9/24 - option declined)
- M - Matias Rojas (12/9/24 - option declined)
- M - Lawson Sunderland (12/9/24 - option declined)
- GK - Óscar Ustari (12/9/24 - option declined)
- M - Felipe Valencia (12/9/24 - option declined)
- M - Diego Gómez (12/10/24 - transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion)
- GK - CJ dos Santos (12/11/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Players In
- D - Kipp Keller (12/13/24 - Re-Entry Draft)
Players Out
- D - Mikael Marques (11/5/24 - transfer to Västerås SK)
- D - Hugo Bacharach (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Derek Dodson (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Franco Fragapane (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- GK - Clint Irwin (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Moses Nyeman (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Will Trapp (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Zarek Valentine (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- F - Patrick Weah (11/27/24 - option declined)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- D - Gabriele Corbo (11/21/24 - option declined)
- D - Grayson Doody (11/21/24 - option declined)
- D/M - Raheem Edwards (11/21/24 - option declined)
- M - Ilias Iliadis (11/21/24 - option declined)
- GK - Logan Ketterer (11/21/24 - out of contract)
- D/M - Lassi Lappalainen (11/21/24 - option declined)
- F - Josef Martínez (11/21/24 - option declined)
- M - Matteo Schiavoni (11/21/24 - option declined)
- D - Joaquín Sosa (11/21/24 - loan expired)
- D - Róbert Thorkelsson (11/21/24 - option declined)
- M - Victor Wanyama (11/21/24 - out of contract)
- M - Rida Zouhir (11/21/24 - option declined)
Players In
- M - Edvard Tagseth (11/19/24 - transfer from Rosenborg BK)
- D - Josh Bauer (12/10/24 - re-signed)
Players Out
- F - Forster Ajago (10/28/24 - option declined)
- M - Tah Brian Anunga (10/28/24 - option declined)
- M - Aníbal Godoy (10/28/24 - option declined)
- D - Brent Kallman (10/28/24 - out of contract)
- GK - Ben Martino (10/28/24 - option declined)
- M - Amar Sejdić (10/28/24 - option declined)
- D - Joey Skinner (10/28/24 - option declined)
- M - Dru Yearwood (10/28/24 - out of contract)
Players In
- D - Andrew Farrell (11/25/24 - re-signed)
- D - Mamadou Fofana (12/3/24 - transfer from Amiens SC)
- D - Brayan Ceballos (12/13/24 - transfer from Fortaleza)
Players Out
- D - Xavier Arreaga (11/25/24 - option declined)
- F - Joshua Bolma (11/25/24 - option declined)
- F - Dylan Borrero (11/25/24 - option declined)
- M - Nacho Gil (11/25/24 - option declined)
- D - Nick Lima (11/25/24 - out of contract)
- M - Tommy McNamara (11/25/24 - option declined)
- D - Jonathan Mensah (11/25/24 - option declined)
- D - Tim Parker (11/25/24 - out of contract)
- F - Damian Rivera (11/25/24 - out of contract)
- D - Ryan Spaulding (11/25/24 - out of contract)
- F - Bobby Wood (11/25/24 - out of contract)
- M - Ian Harkes (12/9/24 - trade to San Jose)
- M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (12/9/24 - trade to San Jose)
- D - Dave Romney (12/9/24 - trade to San Jose)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- D - Rio Hope-Gund (12/5/24 - option declined)
- M - Maxi Moralez (12/5/24 - out of contract)
- GK - Luis Barraza (12/9/24 - trade to D.C. United)
- F - Thiago Andrade (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
- M - Nicolás Acevedo (12/16/24 - transfer to Bahia)
Players In
- D - Omar Valencia (12/9/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
- M - Adri Mehmeti (12/10/24 - homegrown)
Players Out
- F - Cory Burke (12/9/24 - option declined)
- D - Aidan O’Connor (12/9/24 - option declined)
- D - Andrés Reyes (12/12/24 - trade to San Diego FC)
Players In
- D - Kyle Smith (12/13/24 - re-signed)
- M - Colin Guske (12/16/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
Players Out
- M - Felipe (12/5/24 - out of contract)
- M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
- F - Gastón González (12/5/24 - option declined)
- M - Jeorgio Kocevski (12/5/24 - option declined)
- GK - Carlos Mercado (12/5/24 - option declined)
- D - Luca Petrasso (12/5/24 - option declined)
- D - Abdi Salim (12/5/24 - option declined)
Players In
- M - Alejandro Bedoya (12/16/24 - re-signed)
Players Out
- F - Sam Adeniran (11/26/24 - out of contract)
- D - Jamir Berdecio (11/26/24 - option declined)
- D - Brandan Craig (11/26/24 - option declined)
- D - Jack Elliott (11/26/24 - option declined)
- M - Leon Flach (11/26/24 - out of contract)
- D - Matthew Real (11/26/24 - option declined)
- M - Joaquín Torres (11/26/24 - option declined)
Players In
- None
Players Out
- F - Tega Ikoba (11/1/24 - option declined)
- M - Marvin Loría (11/1/24 - option declined)
- F - Mason Toye (11/1/24 - option declined)
Players In
- F - Tyler Wolff (12/9/24 - trade from Atlanta United)
- F - Forster Ajago (12/13/24 - Re-Entry Draft)
Players Out
- D - Kevin Bonilla (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Maikel Chang (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- D - Zach Farnsworth (11/27/24 - option declined)
- GK - Tomás Gómez (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- D - Erik Holt (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Bertin Jacquesson (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Benji Michel (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Jaziel Orozco (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Ilijah Paul (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Delentz Pierre (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Rubio Rubín (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Marcelo Silva (11/27/24 - out of contract)
Players In
- GK - Duran Ferree (12/13/23 - free)
- F - Marcus Ingvartsen (3/19/24 - transfer from FC Nordsjaelland)
- M - Jeppe Tverskov (3/19/24 - transfer from FC Nordsjaelland)
- F - Chucky Lozano (6/6/24 - transfer from PSV Eindhoven)
- D - Paddy McNair (7/25/24 - free)
- F - Alex Mighten (8/30/24 - transfer from Nottingham Forest)
- F - Tomás Ángel (12/9/24 - trade from LAFC)
- GK - CJ dos Santos (12/11/24 - trade from Inter Miami)
- D - Christopher McVey (12/11/24 - trade from D.C. United)
- M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
- D - Hamady Diop (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
- M - Jasper Löffelsend (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
- D - Andrés Reyes (12/12/24 - trade from New York Red Bulls)
- GK - Jacob Jackson (12/13/24 - Re-Entry Draft)
Players Out
- F - Thiago Andrade (12/11/24 - trade to Toronto FC)
- M - Hosei Kijima (12/11/24 - trade to D.C. United)
Players In
- M - Ian Harkes (12/9/24 - trade from New England)
- M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (12/9/24 - trade from New England)
- D - Dave Romney (12/9/24 - trade from New England)
Players Out
- D - Carlos Akapo (11/29/24 - out of contract)
- M - Michael Baldisimo (11/29/24 - out of contract)
- D - Tanner Beason (11/29/24 - option declined)
- F - Jeremy Ebobisse (11/29/24 - option declined)
- GK - Jacob Jackson (11/29/24 - option declined)
- GK - JT Marcinkowski (11/29/24 - option declined)
- M - Alfredo Morales (11/29/24 - option declined)
- F - Will Richmond (11/29/24 - option declined)
- D - Tommy Thompson (11/29/24 - option declined)
- GK - William Yarbrough (11/29/24 - option declined)
- D - Casey Walls (11/29/24 - out of contract)
- M - Jackson Yueill (11/29/24 - out of contract)
Players In
- D - Leo Burney (12/11/24 - homegrown)
- D - Travian Sousa (12/11/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
Players Out
- M - Sota Kitahara (12/4/24 - option declined)
- D - Nathan (12/4/24 - option declined)
- M - João Paulo (12/4/24 - out of contract)
- F - Raúl Ruidíaz (12/4/24 - out of contract)
- M - Albert Rusnák (12/4/24 - out of contract)
- M - Dylan Teves (12/4/24 - option declined)
Players In
- D - Ian James (12/6/24 - homegrown)
- GK - Jack Kortkamp (12/6/24 - homegrown)
Players Out
- D - Robert Castellanos (11/14/24 - option declined)
- M - Ozzie Cisneros (11/14/24 - option declined)
- M - Danny Flores (11/14/24 - option declined)
- D - Andreu Fontàs (11/14/24 - out of contract)
- GK - Tim Melia (11/14/24 - out of contract)
- D - Chris Rindov (11/14/24 - option declined)
- F - Johnny Russell (11/14/24 - out of contract)
- M - Rémi Walter (11/14/24 - out of contract)
Players In
- D - Timo Baumgartl (11/29/24 - free)
Players Out
- M - John Klein (10/22/24 - option declined)
- D - Jake Nerwiski (10/22/24 - option declined)
- M - Hosei Kijima (12/11/24 - Expansion Draft)
Players In
- F - Thiago Andrade (12/11/24 - trade from San Diego FC)
Players Out
- D - Aimé Mabika (10/28/24 - option declined)
- D - Shane O'Neill (10/28/24 - option declined)
- GK - Greg Ranjitsingh (10/28/24 - option declined)
- M - Brandon Servania (10/28/24 - option declined)
- F - Prince Owusu (11/27/24 - option declined)
- D - Luke Singh (11/27/24 - option declined)
Players In
- M - J.C. Ngando (12/11/24 - re-signed)
- M - Ralph Priso (12/11/24 - re-signed)
Players Out
- GK - Joe Bendik (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Levonte Johnson (11/27/24 - option declined)
- F - Fafà Picault (11/27/24 - option declined)
- M - Ryan Raposo (11/27/24 - out of contract)
- M - Alessandro Schöpf (11/27/24 - option declined)