MLS sets all-time record for regular season attendance

Major League Soccer has set a new regular season attendance record of more than 11 million fans, surpassing the 2023 season record of 10,900,804.
Setting a new regular season record with a current average attendance of 23,240, this latest milestone comes with 16 matches left in the 2024 MLS regular season, which will end on Decision Day on Saturday, October 19.
During a season where MLS continues to have a record year both on and off the pitch, 2024’s attendance marks the third year in a row where MLS has drawn more than 10 million regular-season fans, eclipsing the 11 million mark for the first time in league history.
The arrival of international stars and the work from clubs to create more unique, fan-friendly ticket packages and Matchday experiences are among the key drivers of the continued surge of record-breaking attendance across MLS.
A few milestones of this record-breaking season include Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF's visit to Sporting Kansas City on April 13, with 72,610 fans witnessing the visitors' 3-2 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.
There were 70,076 fans at the historic Rose Bowl for a July 4 El Tráfico clash, which saw LAFC edge the LA Galaxy, 2-1. And a record 65,612 fans attended Gillette Stadium for Inter Miami's 4-1 win at the New England Revolution
Attendance
Date
Venue
72,610
Kansas City vs. Miami - April 13, 2024
Arrowhead Stadium
70,076
LA vs. LAFC - July 4, 2024
Rose Bowl
65,612
New England vs. Miami - April 27, 2024
Gillette Stadium