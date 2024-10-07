MLS sets all-time record for regular season attendance

Major League Soccer has set a new regular season attendance record of more than 11 million fans, surpassing the 2023 season record of 10,900,804.

Setting a new regular season record with a current average attendance of 23,240, this latest milestone comes with 16 matches left in the 2024 MLS regular season, which will end on Decision Day on Saturday, October 19.

During a season where MLS continues to have a record year both on and off the pitch, 2024’s attendance marks the third year in a row where MLS has drawn more than 10 million regular-season fans, eclipsing the 11 million mark for the first time in league history.