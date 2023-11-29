What the 2023 MLS season meant for Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC beat Minnesota United , 3-1 , on Decision Day. It was, at the time, the culmination of six months worth of effort to dig themselves out from a massive hole – one they found themselves in after starting the year 0W-7L-3D and looking, by the eye test, the boxscore numbers and the advanced stats, like one of the very worst teams in recent MLS history.

They obviously were not. Manager and sporting director Peter Vermes knew it, kept saying as much all year long, and justifiably spiked the football after a win that officially got his team into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

But that’s not all he talked about.

“What I would also say is that I appreciate the fact that our ownership group had faith in the staff because it's very easy at times in our profession when you don't get results, to lose confidence and to lose faith,” Vermes said in between sips of his customary postgame glass of red wine. “Just as easily as a player can lose confidence because he's not playing well, so can everybody else.

“Obviously, [ownership] had questions. I had answers. We had great conversations. I think it ultimately led to where we sit today. So I appreciate that, but that's one of the reasons why I've been here so long and I've chosen to stay here.”

If the season had ended there, with the Decision Day win that got Sporting a home date with San Jose in the Wild Card round, that probably would’ve been enough. Because Vermes really did have answers:

A conservative count indicates Sporting were missing six starters during most of that 10-game stretch. Of course they stunk.

But the season didn’t end on Decision Day. It continued into the playoffs, where Melia added another chapter to his PK shootout lore, and where Sporting closed the first chapter of what already feels like one of the best rivalries in the league with an exclamation point.

So here is Sporting’s 2023 in four acts: