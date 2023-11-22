Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: MLS standard-bearers clash in West semis

If you subscribe to the familiar MLS metaphor of “flagship clubs” – and perhaps such nautical language fits for a match of consequence on the east shoreline of Puget Sound – then Sunday’s conference semifinal at Lumen Field (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) is the equivalent of two carrier strike groups doing battle.

Yet Sunday’s visitors can plausibly claim to have set an even steeper upward trajectory since their birth in 2018. Defending league champions and 2022 Shield winners LAFC have jumped well ahead of the expansion curve in every way, and in the process, became an outfit, much like Seattle, that other MLS fan bases love to hate.

Since 2016, the Rave Green have accelerated from competitive to fearsome on the pitch, reaching four MLS Cup finals and winning two of them. No one has won more postseason matches since their arrival in the league, not to mention the Supporters’ Shield and four U.S. Open Cups in their cabinet, and precious few have hit on Designated Player investments as successfully as they did with playmaker Nico Lodeiro and striker Raúl Ruidíaz .

For more than a decade, the Sounders have set the standard for what a successful MLS organization looks like on and off the field. They’ve operated a stable, competent front office, crafted a recognizable brand, stacked up year after year of excellent attendance numbers, are enduringly relevant in their region, have one of the league’s largest press packs and qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every season since their 2009 expansion debut save one – last year, when they achieved what no other modern MLS team has by winning the Concacaf Champions League .

“Coming from the Western Conference,” Seattle Sounders fullback Alex Roldan said a few days ago , “these are the two top teams that everybody's looking at.”

Equally revealing is the Black & Gold’s 8W-5L-4T overall head-to-head record against the Sounders during that time, including a 0-0 draw at Lumen in March and a 1-0 home win in June decided by a 1st-minute Mateusz Bogusz goal.

From their very first match – a 1-0 upset road win over the Sounders – the Angelinos have proven Seattle’s stiffest challenger in the West, accruing the most wins, most points and best winning percentage among Western Conference teams with a minimum of 190 games played.

Confident, ambitious, talent-rich, spearheaded by MLS Golden Boot winner Dénis Bouanga and the savvy Carlos Vela , they constitute the sternest test imaginable at this juncture of the playoffs. Whereas Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer is a seasoned member of the MLS coaching fraternity and longstanding servant of the club whose ties date back to his playing days with its NASL iteration in the 1980s, LAFC are led by Steve Cherundolo, one of the league’s youngest, who parlayed his European managerial education into immediate success last year, his first at the helm and his first in charge of a professional first team.

Postseason theatrics

The playoffs, however, have been a glaring exception.

The first meeting was a Conference Final clash in 2019 where Seattle crashed the party in downtown Los Angeles, knocking off Bob Bradley’s Shield winners 3-1 with three unanswered goals in a Lodeiro-Ruidíaz masterclass en route to their second MLS Cup title.

Immediately after what Black & Gold assistant and former Sounders staffer Ante Razov called “probably the most difficult loss in LAFC history, for me” and “probably the greatest game in Sounders history” in a conversation with Max Bretos on the Inside LAFC Podcast last week, Schmetzer was asked by ESPN sideline reporter Sebastian Salazar how he was feeling.

“I feel a lot better than Bob,” he deadpanned, birthing an iconic moment in the clubs’ rivalry despite his subsequent expressions of empathy for the suffering of Bradley and his side. A year later the Rave Green inflicted the same scoreline on the Californians, this time in a first-round meeting in Seattle, albeit one with the asterisk of a COVID-19 outbreak that robbed LAFC of several starters.

The Sounders have kept most of the core of that team together up to this point, albeit with downthrottled roles and minutes for Ruidíaz and Lodeiro of late, making them leading contenders for supersub deployment off the bench in place of younger attackers like Léo Chú and Jordan Morris. Meanwhile LAFC retooled their roster and tactics significantly, with Bouanga in particular a devastatingly effective reinforcement whose explosive pace and one-on-one skill has cushioned the consequences of Vela’s advancing age.

“Alex Roldan is going to have his hands full,” said Schmetzer on the latest Sounders Weekly show. “And look, I got plenty of confidence in Alex, he’s shut down some players, he’s had international competition with El Salvador, He's played against some top forwards, including Bouanga earlier in the year. But it's going to take a team effort. They've got Carlos Vela, their center forward situation is kind of weird, because they'll play Vela up there and their wingers are the guys that run in behind.