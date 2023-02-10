MLS preseason 2023: New England, Philadelphia show winning ways

Friday's MLS preseason slate saw four Eastern Conference teams duking it out under sunny Florida skies, leading to victories for the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union.
Philadelphia Union 3, FC Cincinnati 1
In a rematch of an Eastern Conference Semifinal in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Philadelphia Union again emerged victorious over FC Cincinnati – this time by a 3-1 scoreline in a preseason friendly in Clearwater, Fla.
An early strike from newcomer Joaquín Torres (trade arrival from CF Montréal) got Jim Curtin's team started, then second-half tallies from Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag created separation to render Branzon Vazquez's PK for Cincy null and void.
Goals
- 10' - PHI - Joaquín Torres
- 49' - PHI - Julián Carranza
- 56' - CIN - Brandon Vazquez (PK)
- 60' - PHI - Dániel Gazdag (PK)
Lineups
- PHI starting XI: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo - José Martínez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag - Joaquín Torres, Julián Carranza
- PHI second XI: Joe Bendik - Anthony Sorensen, Brandan Craig, Damion Lowe, Nathan Harriel - Jesus Bueno, Matt Real, Andreas Perea, Jack McGlynn - Mikael Uhre, Jeremy Rafanello
- CIN starting XI: Alec Kann - Alvaro Barreal, Nick Hagglund, Yerson Mosquera, Ian Murphy, Raymon Gaddis - Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta - Sergio Santos, Brandon Vazquez
- CIN second XI: Roman Celentano - Isaiah Foster, Joey Akpunonu, Kai Thomas, Alvas Powell, Stiven Jimenez, Marco Angulo, Yuya Kubo, Malik Pinto, Dominique Badji, Arquimides Ordóñez
New England Revolution 1, Nashville SC 0
Dylan Borrero's early second-half strike, off a feed from fellow forward Giacomo Vrioni, gave the New England Revolution a 1-0 win over Nashville SC at Al Lang Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.
Nashville were without reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Hany Mukhtar, who was held out as a precaution (hip tightness).
Goals
- 50' - NE - Dylan Borrero
Lineups
- NE starting XI: Djordje Petrović - Brandon Bye, Henry Kessler, Dave Romney, Christian Makoun - Matt Polster, Latif Blessing, Carles Gil - Dylan Borrero, Jozy Altidore, Jack Panayotou
- NSH starting XI: Joe Willis - Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore - Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Fafà Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg - Teal Bunbury, CJ Sapong