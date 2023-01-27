MLS preseason 2023: Minnesota draw Philadelphia, Cincy & San Jose secure wins

With February around the corner, MLS teams continued the preseason grind with closed-door matches on Friday. Here's what went down in warm-weather locales.

Minnesota first punched back via midfielder Robin Lod , then MNUFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro affiliate) attacker Diogo Pacheco scored the final leveler.

The Philadelphia Union were held to a 2-2 draw by Minnesota United during a closed-door scrimmage in Florida, with the Loons equalizing both times after striker Julián Carranza and midfielder Dániel Gazdag found the back of the net.

Austin FC 2, FC Cincinnati 3

Playing four 30-minute periods during a closed-door match in Florida, FC Cincinnati got the better of Austin FC in a 3-2 result that was sealed by a slick finish from striker Dom Badji.

The Orange & Blue, a breakout squad in 2022, also found goals from striker Brenner (breakaway) and center back Nick Hagglund (header) during the victory.