MLS preseason 2023: DC United upset LAFC, FC Dallas earn comeback draw

The Coachella Valley Invitational produced a head-turning result on Monday, while FC Dallas continued their stay in Spain against a non-MLS opponent.
The trio of participants are building toward MLS is Back openers on Feb. 25.
LAFC 1, D.C. United 2
D.C. United delivered a preseason blow to LAFC, beating the reigning Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup winners 2-1 with the 2023 campaign less than three weeks away. Last year, the Black-and-Red were Wooden Spoon recipients – an unofficial “award” given to the last-place overall team.
The Black & Gold took a second-half lead via Denis Bouanga’s breakaway effort, but a 93rd-minute go-ahead strike from Christian Benteke sealed the victory for manager Wayne Rooney’s team. Homegrown attacker Ted Ku-DiPietro scored D.C. United’s first and assisted on Benteke’s winner.
Goals
- 54 - LAFC - Denis Bouanga
- 68' - DC - Ted Ku-DiPietro
- 90'+3' - DC - Christian Benteke
Lineups
- LAFC starting XI: Unavailable
- DC starting XI: Tyler Miller - Andy Najar, Hayden Sargis, Matai Akinmboni, Mohanad Jeahze, Russell Canouse, Victor Palsson, Mateusz Klich, Pedro Santos, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Christian Benteke
FC Dallas 1, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 1
FC Dallas met South Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Monday, settling for a 1-1 draw at their preseason camp in Marbella, Spain.
Jeonbuk opened the scoring in the 27th minute off a finish from Song Min-kyu that beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. FCD's equalizer came off a second-half penalty kick from Colombian winger Jader Obrian, who converted the chance after Bernard Kamungo was fouled.
FCD are entering head coach Nico Estevez's second year at the helm, while Jeonbuk won the K League 1 all but one year from 2014-21.
Goals
- 27' - JEON - Song Min-kyu
- 50' - DAL - Jader Obrian
Lineups
- DAL starting XI: Jimmy Maurer - Nolan Norris, Nkosi Tafari, Geovane Jesus, Marco Farfan, Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Andre Costa, Bernard Kamungo, Paul Arriola, José Mulato