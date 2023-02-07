MLS preseason 2023: DC United upset LAFC, FC Dallas earn comeback draw

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Preseason recap 2.6.23 1

The Coachella Valley Invitational produced a head-turning result on Monday, while FC Dallas continued their stay in Spain against a non-MLS opponent.

The trio of participants are building toward MLS is Back openers on Feb. 25.

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

LAFC 1, D.C. United 2

D.C. United delivered a preseason blow to LAFC, beating the reigning Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup winners 2-1 with the 2023 campaign less than three weeks away. Last year, the Black-and-Red were Wooden Spoon recipients – an unofficial “award” given to the last-place overall team.

The Black & Gold took a second-half lead via Denis Bouanga’s breakaway effort, but a 93rd-minute go-ahead strike from Christian Benteke sealed the victory for manager Wayne Rooney’s team. Homegrown attacker Ted Ku-DiPietro scored D.C. United’s first and assisted on Benteke’s winner.

Goals

  • 54 - LAFC - Denis Bouanga
  • 68' - DC - Ted Ku-DiPietro
  • 90'+3' - DC - Christian Benteke

Lineups

  • LAFC starting XI: Unavailable
  • DC starting XI: Tyler Miller - Andy Najar, Hayden Sargis, Matai Akinmboni, Mohanad Jeahze, Russell Canouse, Victor Palsson, Mateusz Klich, Pedro Santos, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Christian Benteke

FC Dallas 1, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 1

FC Dallas met South Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Monday, settling for a 1-1 draw at their preseason camp in Marbella, Spain.

Jeonbuk opened the scoring in the 27th minute off a finish from Song Min-kyu that beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. FCD's equalizer came off a second-half penalty kick from Colombian winger Jader Obrian, who converted the chance after Bernard Kamungo was fouled.

FCD are entering head coach Nico Estevez's second year at the helm, while Jeonbuk won the K League 1 all but one year from 2014-21.

Goals

  • 27' - JEON - Song Min-kyu
  • 50' - DAL - Jader Obrian

Lineups

  • DAL starting XI: Jimmy Maurer - Nolan Norris, Nkosi Tafari, Geovane Jesus, Marco Farfan, Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Andre Costa, Bernard Kamungo, Paul Arriola, José Mulato
FC Dallas Los Angeles Football Club D.C. United

Related Stories

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas play Sweden's Malmö FF to scoreless draw 
MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas fall to Ecuador's Barcelona SC
More News
More News
Jim Curtin focused on Philadelphia Union, would be "honored" by USMNT chance

Jim Curtin focused on Philadelphia Union, would be "honored" by USMNT chance
LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Toronto FC sign center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF
Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who’s the next Europe-bound MLS coach?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who’s the next Europe-bound MLS coach?
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
4:25

Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
More Video