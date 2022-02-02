MLS preseason 2022: Sounders and Rapids play two; Bradley beats old club

Here's how teams around the league fared in the latest round of action on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The MLS preseason churns onward as clubs around the league continue their exhibition slates with an eye toward their 2022 season-openers.

Seattle Sounders 1, Colorado Rapids 1 (First Match)

The Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids played a pair of 75-minute scrimmages in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, with the first match consisting of predominately first-team regulars before young faces took over in the second.

The first match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Colorado's Lucas Esteves found a first-half opener before Seattle got a second-half leveler from standout striker Raúl Ruidíaz.