MLS preseason 2022: Sounders and Rapids play two; Bradley beats old club

The MLS preseason churns onward as clubs around the league continue their exhibition slates with an eye toward their 2022 season-openers.
Here's how teams around the league fared in the latest round of action on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Seattle Sounders 1, Colorado Rapids 1 (First Match)
The Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids played a pair of 75-minute scrimmages in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, with the first match consisting of predominately first-team regulars before young faces took over in the second.
The first match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Colorado's Lucas Esteves found a first-half opener before Seattle got a second-half leveler from standout striker Raúl Ruidíaz.
Estevez's strike came on 40 minutes, as the Brazilian combined with Diego Rubio on a sequence that ended with a shot that snuck past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Colorado would hold that lead until the 70th minute, when Ruidíaz struck for the equalizer with a rebound finish after a shot from Sam Adeniran deflected into his path.
Seattle Sounders 0, Colorado Rapids 2 (Second Match)
The Rapids took a 2-0 victory in the second match through a brace from homegrown striker Darren Yapi.
The 17-year-old found the opener early in the first 10 minutes, slotting home a cross from Steven Beitashour. He added the second via penalty kick after Dantouma Toure drew a foul in the Seattle box, allowing Yapi to double the lead from the spot.
The Rapids continue their preseason slate in the Desert Showcase in Tucson on Friday against Houston Dynamo FC. Seattle, meanwhile, have returned home before heading to California for the inaugural Coachella Valley Invitational hosted by the LA Galaxy.
Goals (first match)
- 40'- COL - Lucas Estevez
- 70' - SEA - Raúl Ruidíaz
Goals (second match)
- COL - Darren Yapi
- COL - Darren Yapi
Lineups
- COL starting XI (first match): William Yarbrough (GK), Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Lucas Esteves, Collen Warner, Jack Price (C), Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio
- SEA starting XI (first match): Stefan Frei (GK), Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Joe Hafferty; Albert Rusnák, Sota Kitahara, Reed Baker-Whiting, Nicolás Lodeiro, Léo Chú; Raúl Ruidíaz
- COL starting XI (second match): Clint Irwin (GK), Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Michael Edwards, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Markanich, Oliver Larraz, Philip Mayaka, Dantouma Toure, Darren Yapi, Sebastian Anderson
- SEA starting XI (second match): Stefan Cleveland (GK), Cody Baker, Hal Uderitz, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Eric Kinzner, Randy Mendoza, Juan Alvarez, Jack-Ryan Jeremiah, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero, Will Bruin
Real Salt Lake 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1
Fafa Picault netted in the first half, but Justin Meram scored a second-half equalizer as Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo FC finished in a 1-1 draw in their Tuesday exhibition match in Tucson.
Picault broke a scoreless deadlock on 20 minutes with a headed finish assisted by Darwin Quintero that afforded the Dynamo a 1-0 lead they would hold into the halftime break.
RSL got its equalizer in the 52nd minute through Justin Meram. The veteran winger pounced on a loose ball in the box off a chance created by Jonathan Menendez and slammed the ball home from eight yards out.
Houston's next preseason match is set for Friday against Colorado, with RSL returning to action with a scrimmage against Utah Valley University at Zions Bank Training Center next Wednesday.
Goals
- 20' - HOU - Fafa Picault
- 52' - RSL - Justin Meram
Lineups
- HOU starting XI: Steve Clark, Matias Vera, Daniel Steres, Griffin Dorsey, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Memo Rodriguez, Sebastián Ferreira, Fafa Picault, Darwin Quintero, Corey Baird
- RSL starting XI: No lineup information provided for this scrimmage
LAFC 1, Toronto FC 2
Toronto FC took a 2-1 victory over LAFC in Irvine, California on the strength of goals from Ifunanyachi Achara and Jordan Perruzza.
The match was scoreless until the 66th minute when Achara broke through with Toronto's opener, which was quickly followed by a tally from Perruza that doubled the advantage in the 74th.
LAFC would pull one back late as academy product Nathan Ordaz found the scoresheet in the 84th minute, though TFC managed to see out the win in an exhibition match that pitted head coach Bob Bradley against his former team.
Goals
- 66' - TOR - Ifunanyachi Achara
- 74' - TOR - Jordan Perruzza
- 84' - LAFC - Nathan Ordaz
Lineups
- No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage