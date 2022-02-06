MLS preseason 2022: NYCFC, LA Galaxy win convincingly behind Castellanos, Cabral

Here's what unfolded across the league as MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27 nears and the 2022 campaign inches closer.

Saturday's preseason slate included seven MLS teams in action, highlighted by sizable wins for New York City FC and the LA Galaxy .

Both clubs are awaiting the preseason debuts of major offseason signings in FCD forward Alan Velasco and Orlando forward Facundo Torres .

The 22-year-old homegrown midfielder scored near the end of the first half with a close-range finish set up by a corner kick from Kalil ElMedkhar .

FC Dallas took a 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC courtesy of a game-winning goal from Brandon Servania .

Head coach Ronny Deila's team is now just over a week away from its Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles.

The Cityzens also got a brace from midfielder Santiago Rodriguez , plus tallies from Brazilian forwards Talles Magno and Heber .

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC began the Mexico-based portion of their preseason schedule with a 7-1 thumping of Cancun FC, led by a hat trick from reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos .

The Rapids opened the scoring in the 7th minute through a Diego Rubio header from Lucas Esteves ' cross. Then homegrown forward Dantouma Toure continued his strong preseason with an 87th-minute equalizer from range that drew the sides level at 2-2.

The Panama international struck in the 93rd minute, piling onto an 82nd-minute strike from 15-year-old academy product Andre Gitau. The Dynamo's goalscoring began though DP forward Sebastián Ferreira in the 33rd minute, with their club-record signing latching onto a feed from winger Fafa Picault .

Houston rallied for a 3-2 victory over Colorado at the Desert Showcase in Tucson, Arizona, courtesy of a winner in second-half stoppage time from midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla .

LA Galaxy 4, New England Revolution 0

Led by a brace from forward Kevin Cabral, the LA Galaxy stormed past the New England Revolution, 4-0, Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Young DP first scored in the 12th minute through a setup from forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, then he smashed home a cross from right back Julián Araujo just after halftime for a 2-0 lead.

Galaxy U22 Initiative forward Dejan Joveljić added to LA's onslaught in the 63rd minute before New England center back Jon Bell bundled home an own goal in the 70th minute after mishandling a driven cross from Galaxy homegrown midfielder Efraín Álvarez.