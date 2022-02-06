MLS preseason 2022: NYCFC, LA Galaxy win convincingly behind Castellanos, Cabral

Saturday's preseason slate included seven MLS teams in action, highlighted by sizable wins for New York City FC and the LA Galaxy.
Here's what unfolded across the league as MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27 nears and the 2022 campaign inches closer.
Orlando City SC 0, FC Dallas 1
FC Dallas took a 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC courtesy of a game-winning goal from Brandon Servania.
The 22-year-old homegrown midfielder scored near the end of the first half with a close-range finish set up by a corner kick from Kalil ElMedkhar.
Both clubs are awaiting the preseason debuts of major offseason signings in FCD forward Alan Velasco and Orlando forward Facundo Torres.
Goals
- DAL – Brandon Servania
Lineups
- DAL starting XI: Jimmy Maurer – Isaiah Parker, Jose Martínez, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi – Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania – Kalil ElMedkhar, Beni Redzic, Jader Obrian
- ORL starting XI: Mason Stajduhar – Joao Moutinho, Thomas Williams, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan – Benji Michel, Cesar Araújo, Mauricio Pereyra, Silvester van der Water – Alexandre Pato, Ercan Kara
NYCFC 7, Cancun FC 1
Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC began the Mexico-based portion of their preseason schedule with a 7-1 thumping of Cancun FC, led by a hat trick from reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos.
The Cityzens also got a brace from midfielder Santiago Rodriguez, plus tallies from Brazilian forwards Talles Magno and Heber.
Head coach Ronny Deila's team is now just over a week away from its Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles.
Goals
- 22' – NYC – Héber
- 28' – NYC – Santiago Rodriguez
- 40' – NYC – Santiago Rodriguez
- 41' – NYC – Talles Magno
- 47' – CAN
- 57' – NYC – Taty Castellanos
- 69' – NYC – Taty Castellanos
- 71' – NYC – Taty Castellanos
Lineups
- NYC starting XI: Sean Johnson – Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Vuk Latinovich, Tayvon Gray – Nicolas Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem, Maxi Moralez – Santiago Rodriguez, Heber, Talles Magno
Houston Dynamo FC 3, Colorado Rapids 2
Houston rallied for a 3-2 victory over Colorado at the Desert Showcase in Tucson, Arizona, courtesy of a winner in second-half stoppage time from midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla.
The Panama international struck in the 93rd minute, piling onto an 82nd-minute strike from 15-year-old academy product Andre Gitau. The Dynamo's goalscoring began though DP forward Sebastián Ferreira in the 33rd minute, with their club-record signing latching onto a feed from winger Fafa Picault.
The Rapids opened the scoring in the 7th minute through a Diego Rubio header from Lucas Esteves' cross. Then homegrown forward Dantouma Toure continued his strong preseason with an 87th-minute equalizer from range that drew the sides level at 2-2.
Goals
- 7' – COL – Diego Rubio
- 33' – HOU – Sebastian Ferreira
- 82' – HOU – Andre Gitau
- 87' – COL – Dantouma Toure
- 90'+3' – HOU – Adalberto Carrasquilla
Lineups
- HOU starting XI: Steve Clark – Adam Lundqvist, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker, Griffin Dorsey – Matias Vera, Juan Castilla, Darwin Quintero – Fafa Picault, Sebastian Ferreira, Corey Baird
- COL starting XI: William Yarbrough – Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves – Collen Warner, Jack Price – Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio
LA Galaxy 4, New England Revolution 0
Led by a brace from forward Kevin Cabral, the LA Galaxy stormed past the New England Revolution, 4-0, Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The Young DP first scored in the 12th minute through a setup from forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, then he smashed home a cross from right back Julián Araujo just after halftime for a 2-0 lead.
Galaxy U22 Initiative forward Dejan Joveljić added to LA's onslaught in the 63rd minute before New England center back Jon Bell bundled home an own goal in the 70th minute after mishandling a driven cross from Galaxy homegrown midfielder Efraín Álvarez.
New England, the defending Supporters' Shield champions, saw key offseason acquisition Sebastian Lletget debut after his trade from the Galaxy. This was their last scheduled game before a CCL Round of 16 series against Haitian side Cavaly AS begins Feb. 15 at Gillette Stadium.
Goals
- 12' – LA – Kevin Cabral
- 47' – LA – Kevin Cabral
- 63' – LA – Dejan Joveljic
- 70' – LA – Jon Bell (OG)
Lineups
- LA starting XI: Jonathan Bond – Kelvin Leerdam, Nick DePuy, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards – Mark Delgado, Rayan Raveloson, Víctor Vázquez – Samuel Grandsir, Javier Hernández, Kévin Cabral
- NE starting XI: Earl Edwards Jr. – DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez, Brandon Bye – Matt Polster, Noel Buck, Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget – Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa