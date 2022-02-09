MLS preseason 2022: Houston, Nashville & Philadelphia roll to victories

The 2022 MLS preseason slate rolled on Tuesday, with five MLS teams featuring at camps across Arizona and Florida.

Nashville SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

A first-half brace from CJ Sapong powered Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC during a preseason match in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.

Veteran offseason acquisition Teal Bunbury netted the other goal to pace Nashville, while Titi Ortiz scored the lone tally for expansion side Charlotte.

Sapong put Nashville out in front early, striking for goals in the 12th and 16th minute. Forward Aké Loba and standout midfielder Hany Mukhtar were each credited with assists on the opener, with Loba also picking up the assist on the second.