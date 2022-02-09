MLS preseason 2022: Houston, Nashville & Philadelphia roll to victories

The 2022 MLS preseason slate rolled on Tuesday, with five MLS teams featuring at camps across Arizona and Florida.
Here's what unfolded, with Houston Dynamo FC, Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union all earning victories.
Nashville SC 3, Charlotte FC 1
A first-half brace from CJ Sapong powered Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC during a preseason match in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.
Veteran offseason acquisition Teal Bunbury netted the other goal to pace Nashville, while Titi Ortiz scored the lone tally for expansion side Charlotte.
Sapong put Nashville out in front early, striking for goals in the 12th and 16th minute. Forward Aké Loba and standout midfielder Hany Mukhtar were each credited with assists on the opener, with Loba also picking up the assist on the second.
Ortiz pulled one back for Charlotte in the 55th minute before Bunbury added a third for Nashville in the 76th. Bunbury was signed this offseason in free agency after a lengthy run with the New England Revolution.
Goals
- 12' – NSH – CJ Sapong
- 16' – NSH – CJ Sapong
- 55' – CLT – Titi Ortiz
- 76' – NSH – Teal Bunbury
Lineups
- NSH starting XI: Joe Willis – Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Josh Bauer, Dan Lovitz, Eric Miller – Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Hany Mukhtar – Aké Loba, CJ Sapong
- CLT starting XI: Kristijan Kahlina – Joseph Mora, Anton Walkes, Jan Sobociński, Jaylin Lindsey – Sergio Ruiz, Jordy Alcívar, Chris Hegardt, Alan Franco – Gabriel Obertan, Karol Świderski
Houston Dynamo FC 2, Phoenix Rising 1
Behind goals from Corey Baird and Sebastián Ferreira, Houston Dynamo FC beat USL Championship side Phoenix Rising 2-1 in their scrimmage Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona.
Baird's opener came just two minutes into the contest, as the 2021 trade acquisition from LAFC netted a chipped finish.
Ferreira then deposited the decisive strike with a first-half tally from Matías Vera's feed, continuing the club-record signing and DP forward's strong preseason form.
Goals
- 2' – HOU – Corey Baird
- 18' – HOU – Sebastian Ferreira
- 24' – PHX – Kevon Lambert
Lineup
- HOU starting XI: Steve Clark – Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Derrick Jones, Griffin Dorsey – Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matias Vera – Fafa Picault, Darwin Quintero, Corey Baird – Sebastian Ferreira
Philadelphia Union 2, CF Montréal 1
The Philadelphia Union overcame CF Montréal, 2-1, after a 120-minute scrimmage between the Eastern Conference sides Tuesday evening in Fort Myers, Florida.
Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 75th minute through Jamaican international forward Cory Burke, then an extra 30-minute period was agreed upon once the traditional 90 minutes expired.
At that stage, Montréal pulled one back in the 99th minute. The equalizer didn't last for long, though, as homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson put Philadelphia back ahead in the 118th minute for the victory.
Goals
- 75' – PHI – Cory Burke
- 99' – MTL
- 118' – PHI – Paxten Aaronson
Lineups
- PHI starting XI: Andre Blake – Kai Wagner, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel – Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya, Daniel Gazdag – Sergio Santos, Julian Carranza
- MTL starting XI: No information provided