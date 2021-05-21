Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 6

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, May 22 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Portland have won five of their last six meetings versus the Galaxy
  • Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with seven goals
  • All-time matchups: Portland lead 13W - 11L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers -125, Draw +270, LA Galaxy +290

Start playing today!

Match #2: Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, May 22 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • First-ever meeting between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami.
  • Chicago have lost four straight matches and haven't scored in 314 minutes across that stretch
  • Inter Miami are unbeaten on the road this season (2W - 0L - 1D)
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire +115, Draw +250, Inter Miami +200

Match #3: New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RBNY win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Revolution have won five straight home games dating back to last season
  • The Red Bulls have lost their last four road games, getting outscored 12-6 over that span
  • All-time matchups: RBNY lead 12W - 11L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -125, Draw +260, New York Red Bulls +300

Match #4: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

Sunday, May 22 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • COL win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • LAFC have won both home games against Colorado by a combined score of 5-1
  • Carlos Vela scored a hat trick in LAFC's last meeting with the Rapids and returned from injury last week with a 20-minute substitute stint
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 3W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Los Angeles FC -155, Draw +260, Colorado Rapids +400

Match #5: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United

Sunday, May 23 at 4:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Seattle have won their last seven games at Lumen Field
  • Atlanta could be without star midfielder Ezequiel Barco
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -155, Draw +260, Atlanta United +400

Match #6: Nashville SC vs. Austin FC

Sunday, May 23 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • First-ever matchup between Nashville SC and Austin FC
  • Nashville SC have kept three consecutive clean sheets
  • Austin are looking to rebound from two straight road defeats
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -135, Draw +250, Austin FC +350
Predict 6

