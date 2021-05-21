MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, May 22 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Portland have won five of their last six meetings versus the Galaxy
- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with seven goals
- All-time matchups: Portland lead 13W - 11L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers -125, Draw +270, LA Galaxy +290
Match #2: Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, May 22 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- CHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- First-ever meeting between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami.
- Chicago have lost four straight matches and haven't scored in 314 minutes across that stretch
- Inter Miami are unbeaten on the road this season (2W - 0L - 1D)
- Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire +115, Draw +250, Inter Miami +200
Match #3: New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RBNY win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Revolution have won five straight home games dating back to last season
- The Red Bulls have lost their last four road games, getting outscored 12-6 over that span
- All-time matchups: RBNY lead 12W - 11L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -125, Draw +260, New York Red Bulls +300
Match #4: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
Sunday, May 22 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- COL win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- LAFC have won both home games against Colorado by a combined score of 5-1
- Carlos Vela scored a hat trick in LAFC's last meeting with the Rapids and returned from injury last week with a 20-minute substitute stint
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 3W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Los Angeles FC -155, Draw +260, Colorado Rapids +400
Match #5: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, May 23 at 4:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Seattle have won their last seven games at Lumen Field
- Atlanta could be without star midfielder Ezequiel Barco
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -155, Draw +260, Atlanta United +400
Match #6: Nashville SC vs. Austin FC
Sunday, May 23 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- First-ever matchup between Nashville SC and Austin FC
- Nashville SC have kept three consecutive clean sheets
- Austin are looking to rebound from two straight road defeats
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -135, Draw +250, Austin FC +350