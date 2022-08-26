MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 24

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, August 27 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- New York Red Bulls win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Inter Miami CF win (50 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The first two meetings at Red Bull Arena have been split between these two sides, with Miami winning 2-1 in 2020 and the Red Bulls earning a 1-0 victory last October.
- The Red Bulls only have three win in 13 home matches this season (D5 L5). New York have earned at least five home wins in every MLS asides from two (1999 and 2002) in their history ad in every season since 2003.
- Inter Miami are unbeaten in five straight matches (W3 D2), the second-longest unbeaten run in the club’s MLS history (6 straight in August-September 2021). If they win Saturday, it will be their first three-game winning streak in their young history.
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 3W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -165, Draw +310, Inter Miami CF +400
Match #2: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- FC Cincinnati win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Columbus Crew win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The Crew have won the last two meetings against Cincy, including a 2-0 victory on July 17. Still, Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last three home matches against Columbus (W1 D2), as the Crew’s only win in Cincinnati was a 3-1 victory in 2019.
- Columbus are unbeaten in six straight road games (W3 D3). However, their last two away results were a draw. This is the second-longest single-season road unbeaten run in club history after going nine straight without defeat on the road from July-October 2004.
- The Orange & Blue earned their ninth draw in its last 12 MLS matches (W2 L1) last weekend. They are the first team since Chicago Fire FC in 2011 to draw nine times in a 12-match stretch. The Fire are also the last team to draw 10 times in a span of 13 matches.
- All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 5W - 2L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati +110, Draw +260, Columbus Crew +210
Match #3: Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, August 27 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Sporting Kansas City win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- San Jose Earthquakes win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Sporting KC have lost only one of their last 12 matches against San Jose (W7 D4, including a penalty shootout win, incl. Audi MLS Cup Playoffs). SKC have won 13 of the last 16 outings in Kansas City (D2, including a penalty shootout win, L1, incl. playoffs). However, the Earthquakes pulled out a draw in their previous visit last July.
- SKC scored three first-half goals in their 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers in Week 26. It was the third straight game Sporting have scored three times before the half, becoming the first team in MLS history to achieve the feat.
- San Jose ended their six-match winless run (D2 L4) with a 2-1 victory over LAFC in Week 26. The ‘Quakes haven’t won consecutive matches since last September.
- All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City 31W - 27L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City -130, Draw +290, San Jose Earthquakes +300
Match #4: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, August 27 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- FC Dallas win (40 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- Real Salt Lake win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- FC Dallas ended a five-match winless run against RSL on July 23 with a 1-0 away win. Real are unbeaten in four straight matches in Dallas.
- FCD’s 4-0 loss at Nashville SC in Week 26 was their worst defeat in nearly three years, since a 4-0 loss in Chicago in 2019. Dallas have only suffered consecutive defeats once this season, losing to Vancouver and Minnesota in May.
- RSL have just two wins in their last 10 matches (D4 L4) dating back to late June. Since that run began, no team has won fewer games and only two teams have taken fewer points than the Claret-and-Cobalt’s 10 (Houston, D.C. — 8 each).
- All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 22W-14L-11D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas -105, Draw +260, Real Salt Lake +260
Match #5: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
Sunday, August 28 at 4 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- Atlanta United win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- D.C. United (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Atlanta United have won five of their last six matches against D.C. United (L1), including a 1-0 away win on April 2. None of the 13 all-time MLS meetings between the sides have ended in a draw.
- The five stripes have only four wins in 21 MLS matches (D8 L9) since beating D.C. United on April 2. Their four wins during that time frame are tied with D.C. for the fewest in MLS.
- D.C.’s 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union in Week 26 was the third time they’ve lost by at least six goals in the club’s MLS history. All three have come within the last 30 matches. None of D.C.’s first 865 MLS matches (including playoffs) were lost by six-plus goals.
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 7W - 6L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -200, Draw +350, D.C. United +475
Match #6: Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC
Sunday, August 28 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Orlando City SC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- New York City FC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Orlando City have managed just one win in their last 11 matches against NYCFC (D5 L5), though they won a penalty shootout at home in the 2020 playoffs. The last three matches have ended in a draw.
- Orlando have collected just 15 points at home, with only the Red Bulls (14) earning fewer points on their own ground in 2022.
- NYCFC’s 2-0 win at Chicago in Week 26 was their seventh road clean sheet of the season. Only four teams have more than seven clean sheets on the road in an MLS season, with the league record of nine being set by the LA Galaxy in 2010.
- All-time matchups: Orlando City SC lead 8W - 6L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City SC +130, Draw +240, New York City FC +180