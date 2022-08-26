2022 MLS Fantasy Round 24 Positional Rankings

A decisive Round 24 of MLS Fantasy starts on Friday, with several key fantasy players taking center stage in the Austin FC vs. LAFC and Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC doubleheader on ESPN.
Round 24 marks the last round of MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying, so let’s jump right in and look at the top players and values to help your team make some moves on the leaderboards.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 24 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Rocco Rios Novo and Atlanta United face a D.C. United side that has failed to score in five consecutive matches. D.C. may still be without the services of Belgian international Christian Benteke, making it all the more worth it to target them for clean sheet points until they snap their over 450-minute goalless spell.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Rocco Rios Novo
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$7.5
|
2. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. COL
|
$10.5
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.3
|
4. Maarten Paes
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$7.8
|
5. Thomas Hasal
|
VAN
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. HOU
|
$7.0
|
2. John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.1
|
3. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
vs. CLB
|
$5.3
Defenders
Atlanta's Brooks Lennon flashed his attacking upside in his first start since returning from an MCL sprain injury, sending in 15 crosses and notching an assist to finish with eight points in Round 23.
Considering the matchup with a sputtering D.C. United attack, Lennon could produce significant returns if he continues to pile up points on both sides of the ball.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$10.2
|
2. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. COL
|
$12.4
|
3. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. COL
|
$11.1
|
4. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.7
|
5. Alan Benitez
|
MIN
|
vs. HOU
|
$7.2
|
6. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. LA
|
$10.9
|
7. Julian Gressel
|
VAN
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.4
|
8. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. COL
|
$12.2
|
9. Juan Jose Purata
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$9.3
|
10. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$10.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ben Sweat
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.5
|
2. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.4
|
3. Dario Zuparic
|
POR
|
vs. SEA
|
$4.7
Midfielders
Emanuel Reynoso has been on a tear, notching three goals and adding three assists over his last four appearances for Minnesota United FC. Look for that trend to continue in Week 24 with a favorable home fixture versus Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter). The Loons have won four straight matches against the Dynamo.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. HOU
|
$13.8
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at VAN
|
$15.5
|
3. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. LAFC
|
$13.6
|
4. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. LA
|
$13.0
|
5. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at CIN
|
$12.2
|
6. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. CLB
|
$12.7
|
7. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$10.5
|
8. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. COL
|
$12.5
|
9. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.0
|
10. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA
|
$10.5
|
11. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$12.6
|
12. Erik Thommy
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.6
|
13. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
vs. SEA
|
$8.8
|
14. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$12.1
|
15. Alan Velasco
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.1
|
16. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
at CLT
|
$12.0
|
17. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
MIA
|
at RBNY
|
$12.8
|
18. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
at SKC
|
$11.4
|
19. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.1
|
20. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.2
|
2. Santiago Sosa
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$5.9
|
3. Paxton Pomykal
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.3
Forwards
Jesus Ferreira returns to action after serving a one-match suspension in Round 23. The US international has bagged three goals over his last two appearances, and he continues to stand over a sizable share of set pieces for FC Dallas.
Expect Ferreira to continue to play a big role in the attack Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) as both teams battle for Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning down the stretch.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$10.7
|
2. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
at CLT
|
$11.0
|
3. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$8.6
|
4. William Agada
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.5
|
5. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. COL
|
$9.7
|
6. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. CLB
|
$11.1
|
7. Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
at CIN
|
$11.2
|
8. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at ATX
|
$10.5
|
9. Federico Bernardeschi
|
TOR
|
at CLT
|
$9.8
|
10. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
at CHI
|
$11.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ronaldo Cisneros
|
ATL
|
vs. DC
|
$6.7
|
2. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.1
|
3. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. HOU
|
$13.8
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at VAN
|
$15.5
|
3. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$10.7
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week, Claude Ballesteros. His team “Commanders Football Team” had big returns at the back, with defenders scoring 56 of 161 points to lead all teams in Round 23. Coach Ballesteros pockets a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 23 prize.