2022 MLS Fantasy Round 24 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Jesus Ferreira Fantasy 1

A decisive Round 24 of MLS Fantasy starts on Friday, with several key fantasy players taking center stage in the Austin FC vs. LAFC and Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC doubleheader on ESPN.

Round 24 marks the last round of MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying, so let’s jump right in and look at the top players and values to help your team make some moves on the leaderboards.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 24 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Rocco Rios Novo and Atlanta United face a D.C. United side that has failed to score in five consecutive matches. D.C. may still be without the services of Belgian international Christian Benteke, making it all the more worth it to target them for clean sheet points until they snap their over 450-minute goalless spell.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Rocco Rios Novo
ATL
vs. DC
$7.5
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. COL
$10.5
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. MIA
$8.3
4. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. RSL
$7.8
5. Thomas Hasal
VAN
vs. NSH
$7.5
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. HOU
$7.0
2. John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. SJ
$4.1
3. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. CLB
$5.3

Defenders

Atlanta's Brooks Lennon flashed his attacking upside in his first start since returning from an MCL sprain injury, sending in 15 crosses and notching an assist to finish with eight points in Round 23.

Considering the matchup with a sputtering D.C. United attack, Lennon could produce significant returns if he continues to pile up points on both sides of the ball.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. DC
$10.2
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. COL
$12.4
3. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. COL
$11.1
4. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. MIA
$9.7
5. Alan Benitez
MIN
vs. HOU
$7.2
6. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. LA
$10.9
7. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. NSH
$7.4
8. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. COL
$12.2
9. Juan Jose Purata
ATL
vs. DC
$9.3
10. Rafael Czichos
CHI
vs. MTL
$10.3
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ben Sweat
SKC
vs. SJ
$4.5
2. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. SJ
$6.4
3. Dario Zuparic
POR
vs. SEA
$4.7

Midfielders

Emanuel Reynoso has been on a tear, notching three goals and adding three assists over his last four appearances for Minnesota United FC. Look for that trend to continue in Week 24 with a favorable home fixture versus Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter). The Loons have won four straight matches against the Dynamo.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. HOU
$13.8
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at VAN
$15.5
3. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. LAFC
$13.6
4. Carles Gil
NE
vs. LA
$13.0
5. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at CIN
$12.2
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. CLB
$12.7
7. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. DC
$10.5
8. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. COL
$12.5
9. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. NSH
$10.0
10. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. MIA
$10.5
11. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. POR
$12.6
12. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. SJ
$8.6
13. Sebastian Blanco
POR
vs. SEA
$8.8
14. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. MTL
$12.1
15. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. RSL
$9.1
16. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
at CLT
$12.0
17. Alejandro Pozuelo
MIA
at RBNY
$12.8
18. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at SKC
$11.4
19. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. RSL
$9.1
20. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. HOU
$8.8
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. SJ
$6.2
2. Santiago Sosa
ATL
vs. DC
$5.9
3. Paxton Pomykal
DAL
vs. RSL
$6.3

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira returns to action after serving a one-match suspension in Round 23. The US international has bagged three goals over his last two appearances, and he continues to stand over a sizable share of set pieces for FC Dallas.

Expect Ferreira to continue to play a big role in the attack Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) as both teams battle for Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning down the stretch.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. RSL
$10.7
2. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
at CLT
$11.0
3. Luiz Araujo
ATL
vs. DC
$8.6
4. William Agada
SKC
vs. SJ
$8.5
5. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. COL
$9.7
6. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. CLB
$11.1
7. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
at CIN
$11.2
8. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at ATX
$10.5
9. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
at CLT
$9.8
10. Romell Quioto
MTL
at CHI
$11.2
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ronaldo Cisneros
ATL
vs. DC
$6.7
2. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. MIA
$5.1
3. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. SJ
$6.9
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. HOU
$13.8
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at VAN
$15.5
3. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. RSL
$10.7

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week, Claude Ballesteros. His team “Commanders Football Team” had big returns at the back, with defenders scoring 56 of 161 points to lead all teams in Round 23. Coach Ballesteros pockets a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 23 prize.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W23

