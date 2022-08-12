Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 22

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

Saturday, August 13 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, UniMás

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Inter Miami CF win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • New York City FC win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • NYCFC have never lost to Inter Miami (5W), including winning each of the last three matches over the Herons by a two-goal margin. Only once has a team won their first six matches against an opponent, NYCFC against FC Cincinnati from 2019-21.
  • Inter Miami have lost only one of their last nine home league games (W6 D2), scoring 21 times over those nine matches. Since that run started on April 9, only NYCFC (26) has scored more goals at home than Miami.
  • All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 5W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami CF +1900, Draw +250, New York City FC +115

Match #2: Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, August 13 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Austin FC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Sporting Kansas City win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Austin have won the last two meetings against Sporting KC, including a 2-0 win in Kansas City earlier this season. Austin won the lone meeting between these sides at Q2 Stadium, a 3-1 victory last November.
  • The Verde & Black reached the 50-goal mark in their 24th game this season, a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. There has only been one team in the last 20 years to have scored more goals after 24 matches in a season: LAFC (65) in 2019.
  • SKC ended their three-match losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the LA Galaxy in Week 24.
  • All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 2W - 1L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -200, Draw +320, Sporting Kansas City +475

Match #3: Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew

Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Colorado Rapids win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Columbus Crew win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Colorado have won seven of their last nine home matches against the Crew (D1 L1), including Audi MLS Cup Playoff victories in 2010 and 2011. Overall, Columbus have only four wins in 24 all-time MLS visits to Colorado.
  • Columbus are unbeaten in five straight away matches (W3 D2). The Crew have gone unbeaten in six or more straight road games in a single season only once before, going nine in a row without a loss in July-October 2004.
  • All-time matchups: Colorado Rapids lead 23W - 13L - 10D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado Rapids +220, Draw +250, Columbus Crew +110

Match #4: LAFC vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Charlotte FC win (50 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • LAFC have a perfect record against expansion sides, winning all five matches against league newcomers. They have outscored expansion opposition 9-1, including 5-0 in three home matches.
  • The Black & Gold are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, equaling the longest winning streak in the club’s MLS history (5 straight in August 2019). That 2019 LAFC team (52 points) are the only team in MLS history with more points after 23 games than the current team (51).
  • Charlotte FC have collected just five points from their first 12 MLS away matches (W1 D2 L9), including losing the last two by a combined score of 7-2.
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -275, Draw +375, Charlotte FC +625

Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FC

Sunday, August 14 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Nashville SC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Minnesota United FC (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The two MLS meetings between Nashville SC and Minnesota United have both ended in a draw.
  • Nashville have lost three of their last six home matches (W1 D2) following a home unbeaten run that spanned 24 games (incl. playoffs) from November 2020 to June 2022.
  • Minnesota United followed a 4-4 draw against the Portland Timbers on July 30 with a 4-3 defeat to Colorado on Saturday. The Loons are the first team in MLS history to score seven goals over a two-match span without winning either match.
  • All-time matchups: Series tied 0W - 0L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -110, Draw +260, Minnesota United FC +270

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 22 Positional Rankings

Match #6: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake 

Sunday, August 14 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  •  Seattle Sounders FC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Real Salt Lake win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Real Salt Lake eliminated the Sounders from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on penalties after a scoreless draw in Seattle last season. It was only their second result at Seattle since the start of the 2013 season, having lost 11 of the previous 12 visits (incl. playoffs). 
  • The Sounders have lost six of their last nine MLS matches following a 2-1 defeat at Atlanta United on Saturday (W3). Seattle’s 32 points are tied for the second-fewest they’ve ever had after 24 matches of a season (with 2015), only collected fewer at this stage in 2016 (30). 
  • Real Salt Lake have won only one of their last eight games (D3 L4) following a run of five wins in seven games. RSL are yet to defeat a Western Conference opponent on the road in 2022 (D4 L4).
  • All-time match-ups: Real Salt Lake lead 17W - 15L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders FC -115, Draw +250, Real Salt Lake +300
