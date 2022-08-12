2022 MLS Fantasy Round 22 Positional Rankings

With the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in the rearview mirror, it’s time to shift focus to Round 22 of MLS Fantasy.

All 28 teams are in action this weekend, and with a multitude of juicy matchups to target, fantasy managers could be in for another fantasy point party like we had in Round 21.

Let’s take a closer look at the top players and values at each position to help your side make some moves up the standings.