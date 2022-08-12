2022 MLS Fantasy Round 22 Positional Rankings

With the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in the rearview mirror, it’s time to shift focus to Round 22 of MLS Fantasy.
All 28 teams are in action this weekend, and with a multitude of juicy matchups to target, fantasy managers could be in for another fantasy point party like we had in Round 21.
Let’s take a closer look at the top players and values at each position to help your side make some moves up the standings.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 22 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Djordje Petrovic has kept three consecutive clean sheets, and up next the New England Revolution host a D.C. United unit that has been held scoreless in back-to-back contests. To pile it on, D.C. have been outscored 12-0 across their last three road matches.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. DC
$10.0
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CHI
$10.6
3. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. CLT
$8.0
4. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. VAN
$8.9
5. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. SKC
$10.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. RSL
$7.5
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MIN
$7.0
3. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. CLB
$7.4
Defenders
With 180 total points, Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner is outscoring the likes of Carles Gil, Sebastian Driussi and Lucas Zelarayan through Round 21. He’s a true fantasy gem as a set-piece-taking left back on the top defensive team in the league (18 goals against).
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CHI
$13.1
2. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. CLT
$9.9
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. MIN
$7.9
4. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. CHI
$11.1
5. Domenico Criscito
TOR
vs. POR
$8.9
6. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. ORL
$9.5
7. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. DC
$10.7
8. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. RSL
$7.1
9. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. CLB
$8.3
10. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. CHI
$10.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lukas MacNaughton
TOR
vs. POR
$5.3
2. Dylan Nealis
RBNY
vs. ORL
$6.3
3. Chris Mavinga
TOR
vs. POR
$6.0
Midfielders
Hany Mukhtar leads all players with 188 points, and the Nashville SC playmaker is coming off a monster 21-point haul versus Toronto FC in his last appearance. He’s scored or assisted in each of Nashville’s last five home games, racking up four goals and three assists over that span.
Look for Mukhtar to continue to carry the Boys in Gold at home against Minnesota United FC on Sunday (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MIN
$14.5
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. DC
$12.9
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. RSL
$11.6
4. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. SKC
$12.6
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. ATL
$12.8
6. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at COL
$11.6
7. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. ORL
$11.4
8. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CHI
$11.5
9. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. POR
$11.8
10. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at NSH
$12.8
11. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at HOU
$10.3
12. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
at MIA
$10.9
13. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at PHI
$11.6
14. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. SJ
$9.9
15. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. RSL
$8.4
16. Thiago Almada
ATL
at CIN
$9.5
17. Diego Fagundez
ATX
vs. SKC
$10.3
18. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. RSL
$9.3
19. Alejandro Pozuelo
MIA
vs. NYC
$11.8
20. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at DAL
$10.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Johnny Russell
SKC
at ATX
$5.7
2. Luis Diaz
CLB
at COL
$6.2
3. Dru Yearwood
RBNY
vs. ORL
$5.4
Forwards
Lorenzo Insigne opened his MLS account with the game-winning goal in Toronto FC’s 4-3 win at Nashville last round. He now has a goal and an assist in limited minutes through his first three MLS games.
A home game against a Portland Timbers team that shipped four goals in their last road match could see the Italian star forward make his mark at BMO Field for the first time.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. POR
$10.2
2. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. CLT
$10.9
3. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. CLB
$11.4
4. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. CLT
$10.2
5. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. SJ
$9.7
6. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. RSL
$9.9
7. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. POR
$9.1
8. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. ATL
$10.9
9. Chicharito
LA
vs. VAN
$8.0
10. Gareth Bale
LAFC
vs. CLT
$8.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. POR
$6.5
2. Teal Bunbury
NSH
vs. MIN
$5.6
3. Maxi Urruti
ATX
vs. SKC
$6.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MIN
$14.5
2. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. POR
$10.2
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. DC
$12.9
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Tío Aja for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Their team “Tío Campeón” racked up 114 points in the midfield alone, bagging a whopping 48 points from captain Hany Mukhtar. Coach Aja scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 21 prize.