MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 22

Match #1: Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI win: 30 points
- Draw: 40 points
- ATL win 40 points
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Atlanta United have lost just one of their eight matches against the Union in MLS play (W4, D3), falling 3-1 in their last visit to Philadelphia in August 2019
- Philadelphia have held opponents to just six goals over their last 11 matches at Subaru Park (W7 D3 L1)
- Atlanta United have won seven of their last eight matches (L1) following a club-record 12-match winless run
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 4W - 3L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia +100, Draw +260, Atlanta +230
Match #2: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City
Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win: 30 points
- Draw: 40 points
- ORL win: 40 points
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- New England haven't lost any of their last five matches against Orlando City (W3 D2)
- Orlando have never won at New England (D1 L4)
- Orlando City have lost three straight matches, allowing 10 goals over that stretch
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 5W - 4L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England -200, Draw +340, Orlando +425
Match #3: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, September 25 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC win: 30 points
- Draw: 40 points
- RBNY win: 40 points
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- New York City FC are unbeaten in eight straight home matches, winning seven in a row before drawing with FC Dallas on September 14
- Patryk Klimala's penalty against NYCFC on Wednesday was his fourth straight game with a goal contribution for the Red Bulls
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 11W - 6L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: NYCFC -165, Draw +290, Red Bulls +400
Match #4: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SJ win: 30 points
- Draw: 40 points
- LAFC win: 30 points
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Earthquakes have won their last three matches against LAFC, including a 2-1 home win on August 8
- LAFC's three-match winning streak ended with a 2-1 defeat in Portland last Sunday
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 6W - 4L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose +180, Draw +260, LAFC +125
Match #5: Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders
Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SKC win: 30 points
- Draw: 40 points
- SEA win: 30 points
Predict the action: Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Sporting Kansas City have won three straight matches against Seattle, including a 3-1 victory at Lumen Field in July
- Sporting KC have won their last two matches by a combined score of 6-0. Sporting have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight league matches
- The Sounders four-match road winning streak ended with a 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake last Saturday. Seattle haven't lost consecutive away matches in two years
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 7W - 7L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting -115, Draw +260, Seattle +280
Match #6: Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win: 30 points
- Draw: 40 points
- LA win: 30 points
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- LA Galaxy won the first-ever meeting between the sides and are unbeaten in six straight matches against expansion clubs (W4 D2)
- Austin FC have allowed 16 goals over their current five-match losing streak
- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez leads the LA Galaxy with 11 goals, while Diego Fagundez paces Austin FC with six goals
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +130, Draw +260, LA Galaxy +170