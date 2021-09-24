Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 22

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Start playing today!

Match #1: Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI win: 30 points
  • Draw: 40 points
  • ATL win 40 points

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Atlanta United have lost just one of their eight matches against the Union in MLS play (W4, D3), falling 3-1 in their last visit to Philadelphia in August 2019
  • Philadelphia have held opponents to just six goals over their last 11 matches at Subaru Park (W7 D3 L1)
  • Atlanta United have won seven of their last eight matches (L1) following a club-record 12-match winless run
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 4W - 3L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia +100, Draw +260, Atlanta +230

Match #2: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win: 30 points
  • Draw: 40 points
  • ORL win: 40 points

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • New England haven't lost any of their last five matches against Orlando City (W3 D2)
  • Orlando have never won at New England (D1 L4)
  • Orlando City have lost three straight matches, allowing 10 goals over that stretch
  • All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 5W - 4L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England -200, Draw +340, Orlando +425

Match #3: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, September 25 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NYC win: 30 points
  • Draw: 40 points
  • RBNY win: 40 points

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • New York City FC are unbeaten in eight straight home matches, winning seven in a row before drawing with FC Dallas on September 14
  • Patryk Klimala’s penalty against NYCFC on Wednesday was his fourth straight game with a goal contribution for the Red Bulls
  • All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 11W - 6L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: NYCFC -165, Draw +290, Red Bulls +400

Match #4: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win: 30 points
  • Draw: 40 points
  • LAFC win: 30 points

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Earthquakes have won their last three matches against LAFC, including a 2-1 home win on August 8
  • LAFC's three-match winning streak ended with a 2-1 defeat in Portland last Sunday
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 6W - 4L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose +180, Draw +260, LAFC +125

Match #5: Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win: 30 points
  • Draw: 40 points
  • SEA win: 30 points

Predict the action: Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Sporting Kansas City have won three straight matches against Seattle, including a 3-1 victory at Lumen Field in July
  • Sporting KC have won their last two matches by a combined score of 6-0. Sporting have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight league matches
  • The Sounders four-match road winning streak ended with a 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake last Saturday. Seattle haven't lost consecutive away matches in two years
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 7W - 7L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting -115, Draw +260, Seattle +280

Match #6: Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win: 30 points
  • Draw: 40 points
  • LA win: 30 points

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • LA Galaxy won the first-ever meeting between the sides and are unbeaten in six straight matches against expansion clubs (W4 D2)
  • Austin FC have allowed 16 goals over their current five-match losing streak
  • Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the LA Galaxy with 11 goals, while Diego Fagundez paces Austin FC with six goals
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +130, Draw +260, LA Galaxy +170
Predict 6

LAFC in their crosshairs? New England pay little mind to record-setting pace
LAFC in their crosshairs? New England pay little mind to record-setting pace
2021 MLS Cup odds: New England narrow favorite to claim first title
2021 MLS Cup odds: New England narrow favorite to claim first title
Ricardo Pepi preaches patience on European future: "That time will come"

Ricardo Pepi preaches patience on European future: "That time will come"
Does Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar have an MVP case?
Does Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar have an MVP case?
Atlanta United aren't "back" — and that's a great thing for the Five Stripes
Atlanta United aren't "back" — and that's a great thing for the Five Stripes
Goals, red cards and penalties! Hudson River Derby continues
Goals, red cards and penalties! Hudson River Derby continues
How the new Leagues Cup format can take North American soccer to a new level
How the new Leagues Cup format can take North American soccer to a new level
Hudson River Derby showdown! Who you got? Caden Clark or Santiago Rodriguez? 
Hudson River Derby showdown! Who you got? Caden Clark or Santiago Rodriguez? 
Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show: Seattle missed opportunity or León just the better team?
Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show: Seattle missed opportunity or León just the better team?
