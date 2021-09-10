MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 20

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Match #1: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City
Friday, September 10 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ORL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Orlando City are unbeaten in six straight matches against Atlanta United (W3 D3)
- Atlanta United’s four-match winning streak ended with a 2-0 loss at Nashville in their last match
- Orlando City extended their unbeaten run to seven matches (W3 D4) with a 3-2 win over the Crew last Saturday
- All-time matchups: Atlanta lead 7W - 3L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +110, Draw +250, Orlando City +210
Match #2: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, September 11 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- Rapids win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Rapids have won four straight matches against the Galaxy and are unbeaten in six straight against LA (W5 D1) dating back to 2018
- Colorado are unbeaten in seven straight matches, winning five of them, including a 1-0 win at San Jose in their last match
- The Galaxy are winless in their last three games (D1 L2)
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 11W - 11L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado Rapids -115, Draw +270, LA Galaxy +270
Match #3: Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United
Saturday, September 11 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Minnesota United handed Seattle their first loss of the season, a 1-0 home win on July 18 after Seattle had gone unbeaten in 13 straight to set a new MLS record (longest opening unbeaten streak)
- The Sounders are winless in four straight home matches, losing three of them
- Minnesota United are amid a club-record four straight on the road without defeat (W1 D3)
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 7W - 1L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -125, Draw +270, Minnesota United +290
Match #4: New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
Saturday, September 11 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- New York City FC beat the Revs 2-0 at home on August 28, becoming the only team to record a win over New England since early July
- While NYCFC have won seven straight at home, they're winless in six in a row on the road (D2 L4), including losing the last two away matches
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 8W - 6L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution +105, Draw +260, New York City FC +220
Match #5: Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC
Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- HOU win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Austin FC recorded a 3-2 win over Houston in the first-ever meeting between the sides. The Dynamo are winless in seven straight games against expansion sides, including losing five of the last six
- The Dynamo are winless in 16 straight games (D8 L8), approaching the all-time MLS winless record of 19 set by the '99 MetroStars
- All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Houston Dynamo +110, Draw +240, Austin FC +225
Match #6: LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
Sunday, September 12 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RSL win (50 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- LAFC have won three straight matches against Real Salt Lake, including both encounters this season
- LAFC ended their club record eight-match winless run (D3 L5) with a 4-0 win over Sporting KC in their last match
- Carlos Vela is nursing an injury, and Diego Rossi is off to Fenerbahce, but Mamadou Fall picked up the squad by scoring his first two career MLS goals in LAFC’s last game
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 8W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -225, Draw +340, Real Salt Lake +525