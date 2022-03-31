MLS MVP Power Rankings: Lucas Zelaryan, Carlos Vela take commanding early lead

Because the team Power Rankings weren’t subjective enough, we’re here to try and pick out 2022's Landon Donovan MLS MVP through about 11% of the season.

These rankings were voted on by editors, writers and assorted voices at MLSsoccer.com. A first-place vote received 10 points, second received five points, third received three, fourth received two, and fifth received one. Fifteen different players received votes this go-around. Tom Bogert also received a vote but that vote came from Tom Bogert. Typical. This vote was discarded.

Like any MVP vote, everyone’s definition of “Most Valuable” has probably changed in the last hour or so. In short, let’s maybe not jump to a ton of conclusions here and instead use this very early small sample of votes to take stock of who turned the most heads in the first month of the season.

Derrick Ettiene Jr. (CLB), Patryk Klimala (RBNY), Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Gaga Slonina (CHI), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Joao Paulo (SEA), Benjamin Bender (CLT)

I’m responsible for Derrick Ettiene Jr. and Patryk Klimala, so, to start, I guess I should explain myself.

Through the first month of the season, Ettiene is leading the league in expected goals and expected assists, per FBref. That’s total and per 90 minutes among players with more than 300 minutes played. Ettiene has four total goal contributions from a position the Crew desperately needed to perform this year.

Meanwhile, Klimala is just behind him in xG+xA per 90 and is tied for the league lead in assists with three. He’s also the league leader in American Soccer Analysis’ all-encompassing Goals Added metric. This early in the season, that’s more than enough to get votes from me. In a “real” MVP vote, I wouldn’t value those underlying numbers as much as actual production, but I wanted an excuse to talk about how good they’ve been.

Dayne St. Clair leads the league in goalkeeper goals added by a generous amount despite playing just 180 minutes and leads the league in goals minus expected goals. Gaga Slonina is right behind him in both categories with almost 200 more minutes played. The 17-year-old has kept three clean sheets through four starts and allowed just one goal.

Luciano Acosta leads the league in total expected assists and sits third, just behind teammate Brandon Vazquez, in total xG+xA. He leads the league in key passes as well and has two assists. Cincy's No. 10 is so important to their plans this year.

Cristian Roldan and Joao Paulo end up receiving votes every time we do this and it’s always tough to quantify their impact but easy to qualify it by saying that practically every good thing that happens for Seattle happens because they’re on the field.