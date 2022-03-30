Player of the Month

Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Following his remarkable stretch to open the 2022 season, Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has garnered MLS Player of the Month honors for February/March.

Zelarayan sits first in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with four goals and two assists through Columbus' first four games. He ranks second in MLS with 15 total attacking assists, becoming just one of three players this season with multiple goals and double-digit attacking assists. New England's Carles Gil (2 goals, 13 total attacking assists) and Portland's Yimmi Chara (2, 13) are the other two.

Through four weeks, the 29-year-old Armenian international has already been named to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi three times, the most of any player in 2022.

He opened the season with a goal in each of Columbus' first three games, including a world-class brace against San Jose in Week 2, extending a career-best scoring streak to six games dating back to last season.

Zelarayan has been the primary catalyst for the Crew's strong start to the 2022 campaign as they push for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after missing out in 2021, leading his team to an undefeated 2W-0L-2D record. They sit second in the Eastern Conference table behind the Philadelphia Union.

Zelarayan and the Crew are back in action Saturday as they host Nashville SC at Lower.com Field (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

Player of the Month Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew

Related Stories

NYCFC's Taty Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for October/November
San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September
NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for August
More News
More News
Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month
Player of the Month

Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month
Mediocampista del Columbus Crew Lucas Zelarayán nombrado Jugador del Mes de la MLS correspondiente al mes de marzo 2022

Mediocampista del Columbus Crew Lucas Zelarayán nombrado Jugador del Mes de la MLS correspondiente al mes de marzo 2022
How ex-MLS midfielder Dema Kovalenko helped his family escape war-torn Ukraine
The Call Up

How ex-MLS midfielder Dema Kovalenko helped his family escape war-torn Ukraine
World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show on YouTube featuring Sacha Kljestan on March 30

World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show on YouTube featuring Sacha Kljestan on March 30
DeAndre Yedlin links past, present, future for USMNT
National Writer: Charles Boehm

DeAndre Yedlin links past, present, future for USMNT
World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch, who has qualified, how it works
World Cup

World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch, who has qualified, how it works
More News
Video
Video
How Ferreira and Przybylko are multi-threats up top | Quicker Stats Presented by Bounty
1:00

How Ferreira and Przybylko are multi-threats up top | Quicker Stats Presented by Bounty
Dema Kovalenko on How People Can Help Ukraine
1:29

Dema Kovalenko on How People Can Help Ukraine
The Latest from Canada and USA Camps Ahead of the Last World Cup Qualifier Matches | MLS Today
7:26

The Latest from Canada and USA Camps Ahead of the Last World Cup Qualifier Matches | MLS Today
Fleeing Ukraine: Dema Kovalenko Tells His Family's Story
35:40

Fleeing Ukraine: Dema Kovalenko Tells His Family's Story
More Video
March 30 @ 8:30 PM

March 30 @ 8:30 PM

Watch Costa Rica vs USA and Panama vs Canada with Sacha Kljestan and the crew from Extratime