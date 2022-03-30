Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month

Following his remarkable stretch to open the 2022 season, Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has garnered MLS Player of the Month honors for February/March.
Zelarayan sits first in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with four goals and two assists through Columbus' first four games. He ranks second in MLS with 15 total attacking assists, becoming just one of three players this season with multiple goals and double-digit attacking assists. New England's Carles Gil (2 goals, 13 total attacking assists) and Portland's Yimmi Chara (2, 13) are the other two.
Through four weeks, the 29-year-old Armenian international has already been named to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi three times, the most of any player in 2022.
He opened the season with a goal in each of Columbus' first three games, including a world-class brace against San Jose in Week 2, extending a career-best scoring streak to six games dating back to last season.
Zelarayan has been the primary catalyst for the Crew's strong start to the 2022 campaign as they push for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after missing out in 2021, leading his team to an undefeated 2W-0L-2D record. They sit second in the Eastern Conference table behind the Philadelphia Union.
Zelarayan and the Crew are back in action Saturday as they host Nashville SC at Lower.com Field (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
The MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.