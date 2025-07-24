Austin FC sign Serbian defender Mateja Djordjevic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have acquired defender Mateja Djordjevic from Serbian first-division side FK TSC Bačka Topola, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old center back is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
“Mateja is a highly-rated defender who, at a young age, has already gained a good amount of professional experience in the Serbian top division,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.
“He has a lot of potential and we’re happy to have him take the next step of his career with us in Austin.”
Djordjevic has made 79 first-team appearances in Serbia's top two leagues, featuring for TSC and FK Voždovac.
Internationally, Djordjevic has represented Serbia up through the U-21 level.
“As I continue to grow in my young career, I’m very excited for this chance to join Austin FC and test myself abroad,” said Djordjevic. “I want to get to Austin as soon as possible to help the team during the push for the playoffs this season.”
Austin are in their first year under head coach Nico Estévez. They're eighth in the Western Conference and chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.
