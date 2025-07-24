FC Dallas acquire midfielder Christian Cappis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Christian Cappis from Norwegian top-flight side Viking FK, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

To complete the deal, Dallas acquired Cappis’ right of first refusal from the Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

A former FC Dallas academy player, Cappis returns to his boyhood club with 11g/13a in 189 matches while playing throughout Scandinavia. He's completed stops in Denmark with Brøndby IF and Hobro IK, plus in Norway with Molde FK and Viking.

Internationally, Cappis has represented various US youth squads and been called into USMNT camp.