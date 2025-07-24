St. Louis CITY transfer Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

St. Louis CITY SC have transferred midfielder Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese top-flight side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old South African international joined St. Louis ahead of their inaugural 2023 season, posting 2g/1a in 47 appearances across all competitions.

He spent last year on loan with Kaizer Chiefs FC during the 2024-25 South African Premiership campaign.

"We want to thank Njabulo for his time here," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His contributions during our inaugural season were an integral part of the club’s early success and we wish him success in this new adventure."