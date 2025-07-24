FC Dallas sign forward Samuel Sarver

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed forward Samuel Sarver after he impressed on short-term loans from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

Sarver has subbed into two MLS matches with Dallas. Meanwhile, he has 10 goals and four assists in 18 appearances with North Texas.

Sarver joined FCD's organization as the 41st pick (second round) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Beforehand, the Columbus Crew academy alum was an All-Big Ten First Team attacker at Indiana University.