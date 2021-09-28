"MLS is a better league than the Scottish league": RBNY striker Klimala happy with move from Celtic

Patryk Klimala came to the New York Red Bulls in search of much-needed playing time he wasn’t getting at Celtic FC.
And with 21 games under his belt, the former Polish youth international believes he’s in a good position to compare his new league with his former one.
“In my humble opinion, MLS is a better league than the Scottish league and many scouts from all over the world come to the USA to look for talent,” RBNY's striker told the Daily Record.
The 23-year-old signed with the Red Bulls on April 22 after making 28 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions since joining Celtic. He originally joined the Scottish powerhouse from Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok in January 2020.
“One of the main reasons I went to the USA was game time,” Klimala added. “I missed that a lot. I was frustrated, which is why I made this decision with a snap of my fingers. I knew that there would be a greater chance for development here. For now, I think it has been a good move.”
The statistics would agree with Klimala. He’s started 19 of 21 matches he’s appeared in, compiling 1,499 minutes. Klimala has seven goals and five assists and is heating up during the Red Bulls’ late-season playoff push. He’s tallied goals in three of their last four matches, including the dramatic equalizer from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw against derby foes New York City FC – the latest goal scored in MLS history.
Next up for Klimala and RBNY are the rival Philadelphia Union Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
“I think many people at Celtic are surely now aware how much progress I have made,” Klimala said. “I think in retrospect I chose well.”