"MLS is a better league than the Scottish league": RBNY striker Klimala happy with move from Celtic

Patryk Klimala came to the New York Red Bulls in search of much-needed playing time he wasn’t getting at Celtic FC.

And with 21 games under his belt, the former Polish youth international believes he’s in a good position to compare his new league with his former one.

“In my humble opinion, MLS is a better league than the Scottish league and many scouts from all over the world come to the USA to look for talent,” RBNY's striker told the Daily Record.

The 23-year-old signed with the Red Bulls on April 22 after making 28 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions since joining Celtic. He originally joined the Scottish powerhouse from Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok in January 2020.