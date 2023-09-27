MLS Fantasy Week 27 positional rankings and gaming advice

Defenders

Kai Wagner came away with 11 points in Saturday’s shutout of LAFC, and he stands out as the best defender with two games on the schedule this week. There’s reason for hesitation considering he’s one yellow card away from suspension, but if he can avoid any hiccups on Wednesday, Wagner is the type of player that could return big dividends from point contributions on both ends of the field. He’s averaging over 14 fantasy points per round in six previous DGW’s this season, putting him in captain consideration as a risky differential play.