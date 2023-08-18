MLS Fantasy Week 22 positional rankings and gaming advice

I’m locking in on the top goal threats from home teams with good matchups. Dénis Bouanga was a man on fire in Leagues Cup and should continue to see chances come his way against Colorado. Dante Vanzeir could have Lewis Morgan back serving him up, and at home against D.C. I’m expecting Red Bulls to find a way to feed their target man. Cucho Hernández will look to impact the scoresheet in the Hell is Real derby, while Jordan Morris and Brian White both have the ability to tickle the twine in their respective matchups.